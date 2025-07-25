Leonardo DiCaprio feels like one of our last movie stars. When he decides to be in something, you better believe I am first in line.

Still, even with having one of the most recognizable faces and all the fame, I find him disappearing into his roles. He does such an excellent job carrying these weighty characters.

Today, I want to unpack what I think are his ten best performances of all time.

Let's dive in.

1. The Revenant (2015) as Hugh Glass The role that finally earned him a long-overdue Academy Award, DiCaprio's portrayal of frontiersman Hugh Glass is a harrowing and visceral depiction of survival. Man, he earned it in this movie. He crawled through the snow, ate liver, and endured brutal conditions to bring this story to life.

2. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) as Jordan Belfort In his fifth collaboration with Martin Scorsese, DiCaprio unleashes a tour-de-force of comedic and dramatic acting as the excessive and morally bankrupt stockbroker Jordan Belfort. There are times when this movie feels like the culmination of everything DiCaprio can do. Funny, dramatic, damaged, and grotesque, it's a landmark film.

3. The Aviator (2004) as Howard Hughes I think this might be my personal favorite DiCaprio performance to date. He takes on the tragic life of billionaire aviator and film producer Howard Hughes with gusto. DiCaprio delivers a meticulously researched and deeply affecting performance. He masterfully charts Hughes's descent into the throes of severe obsessive-compulsive disorder, capturing both the visionary genius and the tormented recluse.

4. The Departed (2006) as Billy Costigan There's such depth and range here as undercover cop Billy Costigan in Scorsese's crime masterpiece. DiCaprio gives a raw and nerve-wracking performance. His scenes opposite Jack Nicholson's menacing Frank Costello are electric.

5. What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993) as Arnie Grape When you watch this movie, knowing who DiCaprio is now, it's astonishing. Teenage DiCaprio earned his first Oscar nomination for his incredibly moving and believable portrayal of a mentally disabled kid. It remains one of the most astonishingly mature performances by a young actor in film history.

6. Django Unchained (2012) as Calvin Candie I would love to see DiCaprio play more villains. He's so good at them, and he brings such nuance and grace as well. DiCaprio is utterly terrifying as the sadistic and charming plantation owner Calvin Candie in Quentin Tarantino's revisionist Western. The infamous scene where he smashes his hand on a glass, cutting himself with a real injury, and acting through it is a stunning display of his commitment.

7. Titanic (1997) as Jack Dawson The film that catapulted him to global superstardom, Titanic showcases DiCaprio's undeniable charisma and solidified him as a romantic lead. Lower-class artist Jack Dawson captured the hearts of millions and created an iconic cinematic romance opposite Kate Winslet.

8. Catch Me If You Can (2002) as Frank Abagnale Jr. In Steven Spielberg's breezy biopic, DiCaprio is effortlessly charming as the real-life con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. He knows how to age on screen in front of us, first using boyish charms, then the dedicated genius of a man who doesn't want to be in prison anymore. The cat-and-mouse game with Tom Hanks's FBI agent is a delight to watch.

9. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) as Rick Dalton DiCaprio and Tarantino working together is a recipe for success, much like DiCaprio and Scorsese. As the fading television star Rick Dalton, DiCaprio delivers a performance that is both hilarious and a deeply poignant look at aging and dreams in Hollywood.

10. Revolutionary Road (2008) as Frank Wheeler I find this to be a vastly underrated movie. Reuniting with his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet, DiCaprio delves into the quiet desperation of 1950s suburbia. He plays Frank Wheeler, a man suffocated by conformity and his own perceived failures. The film strips away any Hollywood gloss, allowing him and Winslet to portray the bitter decay of the American Dream.

Summing It All Up Looking through so many roles and movies, I am just stunned by what DiCaprio can do and how long he's done it. He's a treasure to have in Hollywood, and it's great to get new movies from him. I can't wait to see what he does next.

