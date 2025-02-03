In the vast history of SD cards for digital video cameras, the R&D focus has largely been on increasing the storage capability and the read and write speeds. However, as we see with other camera and tech gear in the industry, we also inevitably see companies double down on durability and versatility at a certain point as well.

Lexar is going this route with the company’s new ARMOR GOLD and Silver UHS-II SDXC Memory Cards which are—according to Lexar—the world’s first memory cards that use stainless steel for some steel-clad protection of your data.

Let’s look at these new extra-durable SD card options and explore how you too can utilize this extra durability and protection for your wildest and most hazardous projects.

Lexar ARMOR GOLD and Silver UHS-II SDXC Memory Cards Featuring a pressure resistance of up to 370 Newtons (which is 37 times higher than standard memory cards), the design for these new memory cards is meant to ensure that the cards can endure heavy impacts and better dissipate heat for long-lasting performance. Lexar has announced that the company has redefined the standard SD card design by eliminating the plastic ribs on the back that often break and has removed the plastic write-protect switch on the side. Both of these new cards are set to come in five sizes ranging from 64GB to 1TB and are set to offer exceptional reliability with anti-magnetic, anti-static, and X-ray protection. For videographers, Lexar shares that the GOLD SDXC UHS-II card will be able to record up to 6K at 30fps videos and will feature a write speed of 205MB/s to help ensure less lag and no frame drops. The goals for these cards are simply to boost your post-production efficiency and help recover your data swiftly with Lexar’s recovery tools. Lexar ARMOR GOLD Memory Card via Lexar