As the video storage world continues to evolve in major ways, we’re seeing brands like Lexar and OWC push the boundaries of just how much storage can be packed into tiny form factors. Couple that with a rise in camera-to-cloud technology and we have a new Wild West with many conflicting momentums and needs.

Aiming this push at content creators and micro-filmmakers, perhaps, Lexar has announced that they’re launching a Kickstarter for a new ultra-compact portable SSD. This Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub promises to be absolutely tiny, and attachable to your camera or smartphone, while still providing up to 2TB of storage. Let’s take a look.

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub Announced as coming soon for now, this Kickstarter campaign is bringing a new Go Portable which should be able to easily attach to your smartphone or camera as well as include a hub that will include Type-C ports. Most likely designed specifically for the latest iPhone models (like the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro), this Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub should be flexible enough to be usable for future iPhone or other smartphone models as well. Plus could also be a usable option for your mirrorless or DSLR cameras. It’s also set to be tiny with a full kit form factor of less than three inches (2.71×1.71×0.32in) and a thickness of less than a third of an inch. It’ll also feature four Type-C ports as well as support up to 30W PD charging along with transfer speeds of up to 10Gbps. Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD with Hub i.kickstarter.com