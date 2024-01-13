If you want to network, grow, and succeed as a filmmaker, you have to learn to get comfortable talking about your work. Luckily there are programs, like the Moonshot Initiative, which help emerging filmmakers successfully pitch their projects without feeling confused or afraid.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with nonprofit founders, Tracy Sayre and Katrina Medoff, to discuss:



How the Moonshot Initiative helps advance the careers of underrepresented voices

Working with people in all stages of their career

Offering a safe space for program participants to ask questions

The pilot accelerator program that helps filmmakers pitch tv show ideas

How Tracy and Katrina know when they have found an excellent script

The mentality you need going into a pitch meeting

Writing the pitch before writing the script

Why you have to be comfortable talking about your work

