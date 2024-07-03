While documentary editor Lucas Harger loves “being lost in a sea of footage” when he first starts a project, his approach to editing is intentional and specific. From his initial meeting with the director to establishing the context of characters and theme, this editor knows what it takes to transform raw footage into powerful stories.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with editor Lucas Harger to discuss: Falling in love with the community aspect of making a movie

Becoming the editor of the documentary, Lions of Mesopotamia

The conversation he had with the director at the start of the collaboration

The sacredness of the first watch of the footage

Why he doesn’t throw anything away during the early stages of editing

Customizing your space so you can easily get into the zone

The importance of establishing context - it helps you decide what footage is necessary

Difficulties in sourcing and sorting through archival footage

Getting the film on the timeline as quickly as possible

How working for free has brought him amazing opportunities

Three factors Lucas considers when taking on a new project

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on: Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Google Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here: