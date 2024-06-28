Michael Sarnoski is the director and co-writer of A Quiet Place: Day One, the franchise's third film. The film follows Sam who is trapped in New York City during the early stages of an alien invasion. Michael shares that he was attracted to this film because of the opportunity to explore interesting character dynamics.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Michael Sarnoski to discuss: Bringing aspects of his feature film Pig to his current film, A Quiet Place: Day One

How the aliens in the film are a vehicle for exploring character dynamics

Michael’s journey as a filmmaker

Giving yourself permission to write something you care about

Figuring out what a “silent New York” would sound like

Balancing VFX and practical effects

Creating a respectful yet constructive environment on set

Michael’s approach to hiring and knowing who to collaborate with

