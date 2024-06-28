‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Writer-Director Michael Sarnoski's Path from 'Pig' to Studio Franchise
“You have to be constantly focused and moving things forward and not waiting for someone else to step in.”
Jun 28, 2024
Michael Sarnoski is the director and co-writer of A Quiet Place: Day One, the franchise's third film. The film follows Sam who is trapped in New York City during the early stages of an alien invasion. Michael shares that he was attracted to this film because of the opportunity to explore interesting character dynamics.
In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Michael Sarnoski to discuss:
- Bringing aspects of his feature film Pig to his current film, A Quiet Place: Day One
- How the aliens in the film are a vehicle for exploring character dynamics
- Michael’s journey as a filmmaker
- Giving yourself permission to write something you care about
- Figuring out what a “silent New York” would sound like
- Balancing VFX and practical effects
- Creating a respectful yet constructive environment on set
- Michael’s approach to hiring and knowing who to collaborate with
