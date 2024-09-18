Lionsgate has announced it will allow Runway to train its AI on Lionsgate's deep library of film and television content.

They claim the content created by Runway will be exclusive to their studio.

The basic idea is that this will make changes to movies and VFX much cheaper if they can be done easily with AI trained on finished movies and TV shows.

Lionsgate vice chair Michael Burns said of the deal, “Runway is a visionary, best-in-class partner who will help us utilize AI to develop cutting-edge, capital-efficient content creation opportunities.” He continued, “Several of our filmmakers are already excited about its potential applications to their pre-production and post-production process. We view AI as a great tool for augmenting, enhancing, and supplementing our current operations.”

We all knew studios would be experimenting with AI tools in order to cut costs, but this is the first one openly doing it by training the AI on things the studio has produced.

There is no description of how Runway itself could be trained on Lionsgate movies but then not carry that training outside of the studio so that you could build your own John Wick at home, but hopefully, they have that covered.

The big worry right now is that this will probably be used to cut costs in that it will cut jobs for VFX artists and other people used to finish films or make promotional materials.

We'll keep you updated as this develops.

You can read more about it on THR.