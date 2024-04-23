If you didn't know, Litepanels are the original pioneers in LED panel lighting for the television and motion picture industries.

Each year, I'm excited to see what they bring to NAB because they seem to just keep making lighting easier and better.

Just a couple of these light kits can handle almost any job.

Check out all the new info they told us below.

LitePanels Illuminates NAB 2024 In a conversation between our video coverage hosts at NAB Show 2024 Cinematography for Actors and Litepanels, we learned a ton about what the company has in store. The new lights have some new settings that cover skin tones, CRI, and actually using lights that fit in tight spaces. These lights switch color temps and have a lot of other modern abilities. There's also an integration so you can see what happens in the light on the screen on the back of the light and customize as needed. The color temp is 2700k to 6500k. They also have a DMX module and fan control as well. You can even delay the fans for a certain amount of time as well, for those shots you need that are quiet. There's also are all weather and portable, so you can take it anywhere you need in a Pelican case. Let me know what you think in the comments.

