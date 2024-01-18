It’s a given that there will be a series of both highs and lows when you work in film. While the lows can feel brutal, it’s important to remember that they don’t last forever. More often than not, these low moments end up becoming powerful lessons that make us stronger filmmakers in the long run.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss:

  • Some of our lowest moments as filmmakers
  • Being at rock bottom and crawling your way back up
  • Recognizing when you need rest as an exhausted filmmaker
  • Finding hobbies outside of film and television
  • Having people who will help you bounce back
  • Building strength to sustain yourself on set
  • How to build meaningful relationships outside of social media
  • Networking - Don’t always make it transactional

