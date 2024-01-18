It’s a given that there will be a series of both highs and lows when you work in film. While the lows can feel brutal, it’s important to remember that they don’t last forever. More often than not, these low moments end up becoming powerful lessons that make us stronger filmmakers in the long run.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins and Jason Hellerman discuss: Some of our lowest moments as filmmakers

Being at rock bottom and crawling your way back up

Recognizing when you need rest as an exhausted filmmaker

Finding hobbies outside of film and television

Having people who will help you bounce back

Building strength to sustain yourself on set

How to build meaningful relationships outside of social media

Networking - Don’t always make it transactional

