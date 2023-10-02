When starting out in cinematography, it can be both intimidating and frustrating to try to get your indie and no-budget film projects to look like your high-end cinematic inspirations.

Of course, there are plenty of cinematography tricks and lessons which you can learn to help you along the way, but at the end of the day, unless you have the same budgets, you’re going to be fighting an uphill battle without all of the same cinematic tools at your disposal.

Luckily, companies like Simmod Lens have been hard at working developing new ways to get some of these higher-end features available to filmmakers shooting projects of any size or budget. As is the case with their new line of Essence Magnetic Rear Diffusion Filters which are designed for LPL converted lenses.

Let’s take a look at these magnetic rear diffusion filters and how you can attach them to any LPL adapted lenses the same way you could with the highest-end cinema cameras and lenses, but at a fraction of the cost.

Simmod Lens Essence Magnetic Rear Diffusion Filters Traditionally speaking, this type of rear diffusion filter technology has pretty much only been available to bigger productions which utilize special high-end cinema cameras and the best sets of prime lenses. However, thanks to a new, modern mount design from Simmod Lens which features a shallower flange distance and wider opening, this new Essence magnetic filter system is finally possible. If you have LPL mount lenses or are open to using Simmod Lens’ LPL mount conversion kit, you can equip your favorite affordable mirrorless or cinema camera with the modern ARRI LPL mount instead of an EF or PL mount. The idea here is that by using this combination you won’t need a matte box or any step-up rings to add diffusion, and you’ll also be able to use the front-mounted variable ND filters which you might have on your cameras already in combination with these rear diffusion filters.

ARRI MIST and GLISTEN Filters Taking only a few seconds to install, Simmod Lens has announced two Essence filters which will be available in different strengths at launch, including an Aria Black Mist filter in 1/8, 1/4 or 1/2 options, plus an Aria Glisten filter in 1/8, 1/4, 1/2, or 1 strength options. Simmod Lens is also set to release a range of Aria Pearl filters, plus a clear filter here soon as well. You can see these two filter options in action above and below.

Price and Availability As you can see in the examples above, these filters use a magnetic pilot guide ring that can screw onto the rear of a Simmod LPL mount where the Essence filter can be snapped onto it. The overall effect is one of reduced highlights and lower contrasts, all while providing softer diffused light and a very much more cinematic look. The best part here might simply be the price though as each Essence filter costs $149 and the Magnetic Pilot part only costs $25 itself. You can find links for each on Simmod Lens' site here