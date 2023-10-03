Today is October 3rd, which holds a special meaning in Mean Girls canon because it's the day when Aaron Samuels asked what day it is. It's also the day that Paramount has decided to cut the film into 23 different parts and release them all onto TikTok for free.

This cult classic movie has crossed generations with its hilarious look at high school and female friendships.

Mean Girls stars Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan, Daniel Franzese, Tina Fey, and Amy Poehler. It was written by Fey and directed by Mark Waters.

This is a pretty interesting way to drop a movie, and I am unsure how it would pay out residuals to its cast and crew, if its streamed millions of times.

So far, it has over 30,000 follows and almost half a million likes, and counting.

While classic movies like this have found ways to stick for generations, it's intersting to see Paramount distributing a film this way, even if just for a special anniversary.

It does feel a bit like a marketing experiment to test the waters on short form content. And how to bring longer stories to a platform like TikTok.

The movie appears to be still in wide screen, and when you hit the end of a clip it just hard cuts out, but plays in order.

Time will tell what benefits Paramount gets out of this, but as SAG continues to strike, it does make me wonder how the people who made this classic film are compensated when studios try putting them on platforms like TikTok.

Visit this link to watch the movie in its entirety.

Let me know what you think in the comments.