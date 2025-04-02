We’re finally here. After a long year where absolutely nothing of note has happened in the film and video industry, the NAB Show returns to Las Vegas where brands and manufacturers, both big and small, are gearing up to showcase their latest products and announcements.

If you’ve never been to an NAB Show before, it’s certainly a spectacle worth checking out. As perhaps the premiere conference for film and video professionals, the NAB Show is an annual trade show produced by the National Association of Broadcasters that dates back to 1991.

With the tagline of “Where Content Comes to Life,” NAB is a whirlwind of booths, discussions, and networking opportunities for all of those who work in broadcast, television, radio, production, post-production, or pretty much any other film and video-adjacent industry.

But what does this year’s NAB Show have in the cards? Here are some of the highlights and our best guesses as to what will be the big stories this year.

New Cameras to Premiere at NAB 2025 While there have already been a few notable cameras announced here in 2025 (and perhaps a few more that we know might be coming), to all honesty, NAB isn’t quite the be-all and end-all that it once was in terms of major camera announcements. For several years, it seemed like every major brand and manufacturer would save their announcements for the same dates in April every year to try to outdo each other with their unveilings. However, times have changed, and while NAB does often see major camera announcements for sure, the brands have seemed to learn that it might be more beneficial to spread their announcements out throughout the year as well. This year, we expect to hear some news from legacy camera companies like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and Blackmagic Design—and when we do, we’ll let y’all know ASAP.

Lenses, Lights, and Filmmaking Gear at NAB 2025 Along with cameras, which often take the biggest stages and get the most press, NAB is also a great place to check out the latest and greatest film and video gear. Occupying the Las Vegas Convention Center which is massive, you can wander around for what feels like days checking out the booths from all types of brands that create products and gear in these film, video, and broadcast industries. A lot of gear can be quite exotic and not the usual stuff you’d find at a regular Best Buy location or your local mom-and-pop camera stores. NAB showcases lots of great lighting gear, in particular, as you can check out the largest and brightest LEDs as well as innovative new lights, camera rigs, and production tools set to hit their markets here soon.