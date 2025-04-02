What Will Be at NAB 2025? What to Know Ahead of This Year's Show
A preview of the exciting announcements and film and video tech previews coming to NAB 2025.
We’re finally here. After a long year where absolutely nothing of note has happened in the film and video industry, the NAB Show returns to Las Vegas where brands and manufacturers, both big and small, are gearing up to showcase their latest products and announcements.
If you’ve never been to an NAB Show before, it’s certainly a spectacle worth checking out. As perhaps the premiere conference for film and video professionals, the NAB Show is an annual trade show produced by the National Association of Broadcasters that dates back to 1991.
With the tagline of “Where Content Comes to Life,” NAB is a whirlwind of booths, discussions, and networking opportunities for all of those who work in broadcast, television, radio, production, post-production, or pretty much any other film and video-adjacent industry.
But what does this year’s NAB Show have in the cards? Here are some of the highlights and our best guesses as to what will be the big stories this year.
New Cameras to Premiere at NAB 2025
While there have already been a few notable cameras announced here in 2025 (and perhaps a few more that we know might be coming), to all honesty, NAB isn’t quite the be-all and end-all that it once was in terms of major camera announcements.
For several years, it seemed like every major brand and manufacturer would save their announcements for the same dates in April every year to try to outdo each other with their unveilings. However, times have changed, and while NAB does often see major camera announcements for sure, the brands have seemed to learn that it might be more beneficial to spread their announcements out throughout the year as well.
This year, we expect to hear some news from legacy camera companies like Canon, Sony, Nikon, Panasonic, Fujifilm, and Blackmagic Design—and when we do, we’ll let y’all know ASAP.
Lenses, Lights, and Filmmaking Gear at NAB 2025
Along with cameras, which often take the biggest stages and get the most press, NAB is also a great place to check out the latest and greatest film and video gear. Occupying the Las Vegas Convention Center which is massive, you can wander around for what feels like days checking out the booths from all types of brands that create products and gear in these film, video, and broadcast industries.
A lot of gear can be quite exotic and not the usual stuff you’d find at a regular Best Buy location or your local mom-and-pop camera stores. NAB showcases lots of great lighting gear, in particular, as you can check out the largest and brightest LEDs as well as innovative new lights, camera rigs, and production tools set to hit their markets here soon.
New and Emerging Technologies
Now, as mentioned at the top as a joke, of course, so much of note has happened over the past year in the film and video industry. AI was undoubtedly the biggest story of 2024 and is shaping up to be the biggest story of 2025 as well as perhaps every other year after the next moving forward.
For better or worse, if you're curious about how AI is reshaping the film and video industry, NAB is here to showcase how AI (along with other new and emerging technologies) aims to offer innovative solutions to speed up workflows, replace laborious tasks in production and post-production, as well as change the very bedrock of film and video.
This year we’re excited to see what new technologies are unveiled, try out some new cameras and gear ourselves, and report back to you about what you need to know about how the film and video industry is continuing to change.
