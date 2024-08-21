Tailored to be solid options for those working in sports videography or other live event recording/streaming spaces, Sony has announced that they have not one—but two—new cameras set to give some boosted options to those looking to record or broadcast sports, weddings, seminars, etc…

You know, the exciting stuff—right?

While these might not be the most cinematic cameras Sony has ever released, for those who work in the event and streaming space they should be quite exciting as both camcorder options are surprisingly packed full of nice features and both below $4,000. They’re also quite similar, so let’s quickly explore their perks and specs.

Introducing the Sony PXW-Z200 Designed for on-the-go shooting with helpful and easy-to-use features like rapid autofocusing, auto-framing, and quick content sharing, the Sony PXW-Z200 4K 1" CMOS Sensor XDCAM Camcorder is truly geared for high mobility. As the successor to Sony’s PXWZ190, this new version features a 1" Exmor RS CMOS sensor that captures up to UHD 4K resolution, AI-assisted autofocus and auto-framing, a variable electronic ND filter, BIONZ XR processing, and color matching with Sony Cinema Line cameras. The Sony PXW-Z200 sports a longer 20x optical zoom and has built-in dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi and an Ethernet for direct streaming via RTMP/RTMPS, SRT protocols, and FTP options. You can also use the Sony Monitor & Control app to view your capture using your smartphone or tablet. Broadcast-friendly MXF wrapping will be available with a firmware update scheduled for the summer of 2025. Here are the specs and purchase options: Single 1" Exmor RS CMOS Sensor

12G-SDI Out, up to UHD 4K60 HDR with HLG

2.4/5 GHz Live Streaming, Timecode I/O

AI-Powered Autofocus and Auto-Framing

20x Optical, 30x Clear Image Zoom in 4K

4K120 & 1080p240 High Frame Rates

XAVC S-I, HS-L, S-L, HD/QFHD Recording

S-Cinetone, ITU709, 709tone, HLG Options

Dual CFexpress Type-A/SD Card Slots

4-Channel Audio, Monitor, and Control App

Sony PXW-Z200 4K 1" CMOS Sensor XDCAM Camcorder
$3999

Introducing the Sony HXR-NX800 Quite similar to the Sony PXW-Z200, this HXR-NX800 is also designed for the travel-ready videographer with the same rapid autofocusing, auto-framing, and quick content-sharing features. The Sony HXR-NX800 4K HDR 1" Sensor NXCAM Camcorder offers high mobility and features a 1"-type Exmor RS CMOS sensor for up to UHD 4K resolution, AI-assisted autofocus and auto-framing, a variable electronic ND filter, BIONZ XR processing, and color matching with Sony Cinema Line cameras. The Sony HXR-NX800 comes with a 20x optical zoom and has built-in dual-band 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi and an Ethernet for direct streaming via RTMP/RTMPS, SRT protocols, and FTP options. You can also still use the Sony Monitor & Control app to view your capture using your smartphone or tablet. Here are the specs and purchase options: Single 1" Exmor RS CMOS Sensor

Up to UHD 4K60 HDR with HLG

HDMI Output, 2.4/5 GHz Live Streaming

AI-Powered Autofocus and Auto-Framing

20x Optical, 30x Clear Image Zoom in 4K

4K120 & 1080p240 High Frame Rates

XAVC S-I, HS-L, S-L, HD/QFHD Recording

S-Cinetone, ITU709, 709tone, HLG Options

Dual CFexpress Type-A/SD Card Slots

4-Channel Audio, Monitor, and Control App

Sony HXR-NX800 4K HDR 1" Sensor NXCAM Camcorder
$3299