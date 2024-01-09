Here we are, starting off 2024, fully expecting to only hear about AI from the start of the day until the cows come home and low and behold, the biggest news so far isn’t AI, but that darn old metaverse that seemed to have come and gone last year.

Yet, here we are looking at the biggest announcements from CES 2024 so far and this news from Sony about their new XR HMD headset is currently the most intriguing. Announced a day after Apple gave an official release date for their Vision Pro AR/VR headset, this new headset from Sony promises to further bring spatial content creation into the mainstream — whatever that means.

So let’s take a look at the new Sony XR HMD and explore how this headset, with its high-quality XR head-mounted display and dedicated controllers set up, can bring about a future of 3D object interaction and design for spatial content creators.

The Sony XR HMD Announced today via their offices in Tokyo, Sony has officially unveiled the development of their new immersive spatial content creation system, which — a main part — includes an XR head-mounted display equipped with high-quality 4K OLED microdisplays and a video see-through function (similar to how the Apple Vision Pro works). However, unique to this system is its matching set of controllers optimized for intuitive interaction with 3D objects and precise pointing. This “hands-on” system is aimed at supporting creators in sophisticated 3D content creation and is a bold step forward into the metaverse. Sony has also announced that they’re collaborating with developers of a variety of 3D production softwares across the entertainment and design fields to expand this headset into a robust and fully-functional meta-ecosystem that should rival the Apple Vision Pro, which releases next month. The Sony XR HMD Sony

The Future of Spatial Content Creation Revealed at CES 2024, Sony’s big message for this new headset is that it will be the perfect product for spatial content creators, which isn’t entirely a new term, but one that certainly hasn’t caught on just yet. So what makes this a spatial content creation system? Well, for Sony that means that the XR head-mounted display with its 4K OLED microdisplays will use Sony’s proprietary rendering technology to enable real-time, high-definition and realistic rendering of textures of 3D objects, including facial expressions for human characters. With the video see-through functionality and spatial recognition with six cameras and sensors in total, the system will utilize a ring controller that will allow users to intuitively manipulate objects in virtual space, as well as use a pointing controller to enable precise pointing to allow creators to craft in virtual space with all types of virtual tools like controllers and keyboards. Furthermore, Sony reports that creators will not only be able to see real-scale 4D models in their extended reality (XR) environment, but they’ll also be able to create and modify these models as they see fit. Spatial Content Creation Sony