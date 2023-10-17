Founded in the year 2000, the Nickelodeon Writing Program is a full-time, paid, yearlong development program for television comedy writers with unique voices and from underrepresented communities.

The Nick Writing Program is not a writing contest. It’s a launching pad for diverse and emerging creatives. If you bring a unique voice and innovative ideas for kids and family content, the program will help you launch a career with all the tools you’ll need to succeed in the industry for years to come.

What are the benefits?

There are a few reasons why writers should apply for this free opportunity from one of the leading kid and family-friendly studios in the industry.

A few of the benefits include:



Be a full-time, paid, yearlong Writer in Residence at the Nickelodeon studio in Burbank, CA.

Access to a full slate of classes and workshops to hone your writing skills.

Work one-on-one with an Executive Mentor at Nick.

Work in the writers' rooms for Nick's iconic live-action and animated shows.

What are the rules?

The rules to apply are simple: you must be 18 years old or older and eligible to work in the United States.

All applicants must submit a spec script based on a show on Nickelodeon's Accepted Shows list, and a half-hour original comedy pilot that adheres to the following guidelines:

Spec must be based on a show on the current year’s Accepted Shows List (watch our social media channels for announcements), and the pilot must be based on your own original idea.

Typed in industry standard (Final Draft or equivalent) script format.

In 12pt black courier style font.

.pdf file format.

Do not include personal information that can be used to identify the writer (no name, no contact info), and leave off the cover page.

The following information should be included in the header/footer of your scripts: Centered Header: Name of the show | Centered Footer: Name of the episode

The file name should be formatted as follows: “Name of Show – Name of Episode.pdf” Do not include your own name in the file name, or the submission will not be accepted.

If you have previously applied to the program and were not selected, don't feel discouraged to apply again. Applying is free, so submit a new spec script for this submission period.

One aspect writers must keep in mind is this: All specs should be based on your own original idea!



If this sounds like a great opportunity for you, go apply ASAP!

Submissions close November 15, 2023!

Follow this link to apply!