While you certainly don't have to limit yourself to only ever using cameras and gear from primarily one manufacturer for your entire career in filmmaking and videography, it does often happen that many shooters gravitate back to their first choice. Maybe its a bit of nostalgia, or just familiarity which helps speed things up, but for better or worse this does happen.

So, for our "Deals of the Week," we're highlighting three of the best Nikon Z series mirrorless camera options to let you consider if you want to make shooting Nikon your bag. And, with these deals and the quality of these cameras, it wouldn't be a bad choice at all.

So let's check them out and give you some info to review.

The Nikon Z6 II Designed with more speed and versatility—plus overall better performance—than the original Nikon Z6, the Z6 II offers an updated take on the well-rounded mirrorless camera. This is one of the better entry points for starting with the Nikon Z series as this mirrorless is great for both photography and videography needs.

The Nikon Z7 II Similar to the Z6 II, the Nikon Z7 II is an upgrade to its predecessor as well. The Z7 II in particular features an improved processor and across the board spec improvements with a high resolution 45.7MP FX-format BSI CMOS sensor and dual EXPEED 6 image processors, making the Z7 II an ideal image-maker that's still quite affordable for those investing in their first camera.

The Nikon Z8 A bit up higher in the Nikon Z series lineup is the very powerful Nikon Z8. Built "using flagship DNA" the Z8 is basically the same as the actual flagship Z9 camera, but with a sleeker and more portable package that's better for shooters on the run. The Nikon Z8 has a 45.7MP FX-Format Stacked CMOS sensor that's capable of recording 8.3K 60p N-RAW, 4.1K 60p ProRes RAW which, at its price point, is about as close to the top of the market as you can get.