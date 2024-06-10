The Nikon Z6 III is Set to Officially Announce Next Week
Here’s everything we know so far about the Nikon Z6 III set to be announced on June 17th, 2024.
According to various reports, Nikon is on the verge of officially announcing the new Z6 III. Prototypes of the camera are out for review and first-reaction YouTube videos are undoubtedly in development right now.
As the much-anticipated follow-up to the Nikon Z6 II, the Z6 III should be able to nicely slot into a Nikon camera lineup that has quietly gotten quite robust over the years as the Z6 II, Z7 II, and Zf have been positively reviewed and proven to be solid options for both videographers and photographers alike.
So, in anticipation of this new Z6 III being announced next week, here’s everything we know so far, and what we can guess about how it might be appealing to film and video pros.
What to Expect for the Nikon Z6 III
Despite Nikon breaking protocols to let the cat out of the bag about the new camera set to be announced, the company has not shared any official specs or details about the camera just yet. So everything that we’d be able to predict for the Z6 III will be purely speculation at this point.
However, that being said, we can make a few educated takes as to what the Z6 III might include spec and feature-wise.
The Nikon Z6 II featured a 24.5MP BSI CMOS sensor which excelled in low-light shooting and was capable of recording UHD 4K video with full pixel readout at up to 30p and Full HD 1080p (which also supported up to 120p for slow motion playback). All solid specs that would still move the needle today.
So, it would be safe to assume that any Nikon Z6 III would include at least these same specs as a starting point, and most likely see some better video recording capabilities (perhaps UHD 4K, or even 6K, at up to 60p).
Price and Availability
Along with video recording specs and features, the biggest speculation here might simply be the price point. The Nikon Z6 II itself is already on sale right now for just under $1,600 (a savings of $400 off its original $2k price point). This would let us believe that the new Z6 III would either come in at just above the Z6 II’s previous price point—so in this case we could see a $2,500-ish level for the Z6 III.
Or, since the Z6 II is already on sale, perhaps it’s a preemptive measure to push the price down so that the Z6 III could really shock the industry and come in at $2,000 for the body only. Who knows at this point, but we’re excited to see what Nikon has to share next week.
