In film and video, you often meet folks who refer to themselves as a jack-of-all-trades, yet–by their own admission—a master of none. And that’s going to pretty much be the beginning and the end of any debate about the new Nikon Z6 III which appears to be a true all-encompassing camera with a little bit of everything for everyone.

But at what does all of the versatility cost?

After Nikon teased its release date last week, let’s take a look at the Z6 III now that it’s officially here and explore how its 24.5MP Partially-Stacked CMOS Sensor and 6K internal raw video capture will make it an appealing option for hybrid shooters looking to meet many different demands.

Introducing the Nikon Z6 III Featuring a new and inspired partially-stacked sensor design, Nikon’s latest Z6 version promises to bring a number of flagship-level upgrades to their popular mid-range camera. Some notable improvements include faster and more precise autofocus, professional-level 6K internal raw video recording, pre-capture at up to 120 fps, and a smooth, bright, and colorful EVF. All told, the Nikon Z6 III has been designed—and marketed—for all-around content creation use and would be ideal for a true hybrid photo and video professional looking to use it for a variety of project types. Its new partially stacked sensor design is a pretty notable improvement too with faster scan and readouts than its predecessor. The redesign also features reduced rolling shutter and noise levels when working at the top end of its ISO range, it’s just much better with AF and its EVF experience overall.

Price and Availability As mentioned when the Z6 III was first announced, it looks like Nikon is planning to give this new camera a full media blitz so there should be countless reviews and comparison videos coming out in the coming days and weeks. Overall though the Z6 III looks to be a solid improvement from its predecessor and indeed an ideal choice for those looking for a versatile, and still quite affordable, mirrorless from a brand that is quickly figuring out how to compete with the “bigger” names like Canon and Sony. Here are the full specs and purchase options for the Nikon Z6 III: 24.5MP Partially-Stacked CMOS Sensor

EXPEED 7 Image Processor

6K 60p N-RAW, 6K 30p ProRes RAW

4K 120p, Full HD 240p Slow Motion Video

Up to 20 fps Raw, 60 fps JPEG Shooting

Blackout-Free, 5760k-Dot EVF

493-Point AF, AI-Based Subject Detection

3.2" 4-Axis Tilting Touchscreen LCD

CFx Type B & SD Memory Card Slots

Camera-to-Cloud Direct Connectivity