Adobe Announces Premiere Pro to Finally Support Nikon’s N-RAW Video Codec
Set to be implemented by the end of the year, here’s what you need to know about N-RAW coming to Adobe Premiere Pro.
Fresh on the heels of another, highly-capable hybrid photo and video camera being announced by Nikon with the Z5II (which offers 12-bit N-RAW video recording), news has been spread that Adobe is finally planning to add the Nikon N-RAW video codec to Premiere Pro.
The only catch is that it might not be until later this year.
Other than that, this is big news for Nikon shooters looking to get the most out of their Nikon-shot video footage. Here’s what you need to know about N-RAW and when (and how) you can start using it in Adobe Premiere Pro.
Nikon N-RAW Video Codec
Designed as a 12-bit RAW video codec that supports Rec. 2020 color gamut to help deliver high-quality footage with smaller file sizes than other RAW recording format competitors (like Apple ProRes RAW, for example), Nikon N-RAW is a solid option for videographers of all types.
The majority of Nikon’s latest cameras, including the aforementioned Z5II, along with some higher-tier options like the Z8, Z9, and the video-focused Z6III, all feature N-RAW video codec recording—and honestly, they all take a hit due to Premiere Pro not being able to work with this high-quality N-RAW footage.
N-RAW Coming to Premiere Pro
So, it is very welcomed news that Adobe is planning to add N-RAW support to Premiere Pro. The only downside to this news is that it isn’t set to be an immediate implementation. The best guess we get is that it will happen by the end of the year.
It being the beginning of April right now means that we’re several months away from Nikon shooters being able to work with their N-RAW footage in Premiere Pro the way they’d like anytime relatively soon.
We’ll keep you up to date on this developing story and certainly let you know when Adobe announces that N-RAW video codec support has been officially added to Premiere Pro.
- Meet the Nikon Z5II: A New Generation of the Intermediate-Level Camera ›
- Is the Nikon Z6 the Most Well-Rounded Mirrorless Camera Ever? ›
- Nikon Z 9 Teardown Reveals a Monster of a Camera ›
- Nikon Z8 Adds Pixel Shift Shooting with First Major Firmware Update ›
- The Nikon Z9 Gets Another Major Firmware Update Boost to its Video Features ›
- The Nikon Z8 Is a Brilliant Hybrid Camera—so Why Don’t I Care? ›
- Upgrade Your Remote Shooting with Nikon Z9 Firmware Update 5.0 ›
- Nikon Makes the Z9 a Cinematic Powerhouse with 8K RAW ›
- Nikon Shooters Can Now Use REDCINE-X Pro to Process N-RAW Clips ›