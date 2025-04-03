Fresh on the heels of another, highly-capable hybrid photo and video camera being announced by Nikon with the Z5II (which offers 12-bit N-RAW video recording), news has been spread that Adobe is finally planning to add the Nikon N-RAW video codec to Premiere Pro.

The only catch is that it might not be until later this year.

Other than that, this is big news for Nikon shooters looking to get the most out of their Nikon-shot video footage. Here’s what you need to know about N-RAW and when (and how) you can start using it in Adobe Premiere Pro.

Nikon N-RAW Video Codec Designed as a 12-bit RAW video codec that supports Rec. 2020 color gamut to help deliver high-quality footage with smaller file sizes than other RAW recording format competitors (like Apple ProRes RAW, for example), Nikon N-RAW is a solid option for videographers of all types. The majority of Nikon’s latest cameras, including the aforementioned Z5II, along with some higher-tier options like the Z8, Z9, and the video-focused Z6III, all feature N-RAW video codec recording—and honestly, they all take a hit due to Premiere Pro not being able to work with this high-quality N-RAW footage.