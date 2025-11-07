One of the more popular cameras of the past few years, the Nikon Z8 mirrorless has proven to be a lightweight powerhouse that features flagship DNA but at a run-and-gun price point. Dubbed the ultimate hybrid camera, the Z8 is a great option for those looking for a good camera for photo and video work with enough processing to handle just about everything in between.

For our latest " Deals of the Week " roundup, we check out the Nikon Z8 and explore some heavily discounted bundles which can get you the Z8 today paired with some great lens options. Check out the selections below.

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera: $3,496.95

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera with 24-120mm f/4 Lens: $4,396.95

Nikon Z8 Mirrorless Camera with 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 Lens: $5,246.95

