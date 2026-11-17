It’s here! The Nikon ZR 2.00 firmware update we covered at the beginning of the month is finally coming out. Set to be a pretty major upgrade for the Nikon ZR, with a focus on more fully unlocking the power of its RED color science, the update will add boosted recording modes, plus unlock new recording features and improved operation.

Set to be available on November 24th in Japan, it looks like that means the update will actually be available for download on the 23rd in the US. Here’s what you need to know.

The Nikon ZR Version 2.00 Firwmare Update Release As we covered when it was first announced, the big news here is that the ZR is getting support for Log3G10 gamma when recording in the compact H.265 video file format. This will allow shooting that fully incorporates RED color science and, hopefully, finally achieve the dream of Nikon’s acquisition of RED Digital Cinema. The other big updates will include: Support for RED color science with compact H.265 recording.

Improved operability for smooth shooting.

Focus peaking display is now supported even when a 3D LUT is applied during recording in R3D NE format, enabling more precise focus confirmation.

Support for applying a 3D LUT to HDMI video output makes it possible to check a rendering close to the finished image, even on an external monitor.

New processing suppresses frame-by-frame fluctuations in black level, reducing flicker that tends to occur in low-light conditions and in dark areas of the frame. The additional functions available for the ZR are pretty helpful too, as shooters can now assign functions to the command dials and function buttons, which should also help unlock single-action access to key settings for a significant improvement in operability.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, this firmware update finally has a release date and should be out next week on the 24th in Japan. For more info, you can head to the company’s website here .