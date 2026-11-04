The Nikon ZR is Set to Get Its First Major Update With Support for RED Color Science
Nikon’s first major update for the ZR is here, as the company appears to be finally set to fully unleash the capabilities of RED color science into this full-frame flagship of the Z CINEMA series.
Ever since it was first announced, hopes for the Nikon ZR have been sky-high. Seen as the love child of Nikon’s acquisition of RED Digital Cinema, the Nikon ZR has always boasted killer specs and features, and it remains at a competitive price point.
However, for a camera that promises the best of two companies’ technologies, there’s been room to grow. And Nikon is aiming to level up the ZR with its first major firmware update. Let’s take a look at what’s new with the Nikon ZR with firmware version 2.00.
Nikon ZR Firmware Update 2.00
The big news in this first major firmware update for the Nikon ZR is support for Log3G10 gamma when recording in the compact H.265 video file format. This will now allow shooting that fully incorporates RED color science and, hopefully, finally achieve the dream of Nikon’s acquisition of RED Digital Cinema.
The Nikon ZR is also set to get the ability to allow shooters to be able to select the level of [High ISO NR], which will help support image rendering for those to better control the intent and visual tone of their productions.
The ZR will also get more functions that can now be able to be assigned to the command dials and function buttons, which should also help to unlock single-action access to key settings for a significant improvement in operability.
More Features to Come
Again, the headline here is that the ZR supports RED color science with compact H.265 recording. Log3G10 gamma has also been added to the tone mode options for recording in H.265, enabling shooting in the REDWideGamutRGBcolor gamut.
The camera will also add a new focus peaking display when recording in R3D NEformat to help with monitoring during shooting, as well as support for applying a 3D LUT to HDMI output.
Here’s a quick list of all the new features:
- Support for RED color science with compact H.265 recording.
- Improved operability for smooth shooting.
- Focus peaking display is now supported even when a 3D LUT is applied during recording in R3D NE format, enabling more precise focus confirmation.
- Support for applying a 3D LUT to HDMI video output makes it possible to check a rendering close to the finished image, even on an external monitor.
- New processing suppresses frame-by-frame fluctuations in black level, reducing flicker that tends to occur in low-light conditions and in dark areas of the frame.
Price and Availability
While we don’t have an exact date just yet for when this firmware update should be out, the company does share that it should be soon and hopefully before the year is done. For more info on the Nikon ZR’s firmware, you can go to the company’s website here.
For more specs and purchase options on the ZR, you can check them out below.
- Fusion of RED + Nikon Cinema Technology
- 6K Full-Frame Z-Mount Cinema Camera
- REDCODE RAW (R3D NE) + N-RAW Recording
- ProRes RAW/HQ, H.265/H.264 Codecs
- 32-Bit Float Audio, Dual-Base ISO
- Bright, Folding 4" DCI-P3 Display
- Built-In 3D LUTs, Digital Accessory Shoe
- Dual Built-In Microphones
- 15+ Stops Advertised Dynamic Range
- Frame.io Cloud Integration
Nikon ZR 6K Cinema Camera
By combining RED color science and Nikon engineering, the Nikon ZR 6K Cinema Camera is a first-of-its-kind powerhouse designed to capture stunning cinematic images in one compact body.
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