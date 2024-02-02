OM SYSTEMS Goes Ultra-Wide and Telephoto with Two MFT Lenses
The brand formerly known as Olympus has dropped two new micro four thirds lenses, including an ultra wide and a telephoto option.
Since dropping just one lens last year, a micro-four-thirds M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO, the brand formerly known as Olympus, has been starting off 2024 with a bang.
Alongside these two new lenses, including an ultra-wide zoom lens and a colossal telephoto option, OM SYSTEMS has also unveiled their first branded camera with OM-1 Mark II (which you can read more about here).
Sitting on opposite ends of their OM SYSTEM lens lineup spectrum, let’s take a closer look at the wide-angle M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II and the long-range M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS to see how they might be solid lenses to bag for your own shooting needs.
OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II
A sleek redesign of its lens predecessor, this new lens from OM SYSTEM is a compact, ultra-wide-angle zoom that should be perfect for travel vloggers, as well as landscape and architecture photographers and videographers.
When used with a full-frame camera system, this M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II will have a focal length equivalent of 18-36mm, which should boost its appeal for a wider range of uses than its niche ultra-wide design would indicate.
OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II Lens
A sleek redesign of its predecessor, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II Lens from OM SYSTEM is a compact, ultra-wide-angle zoom perfect for travel, landscape, and architecture photography or videography.
The lens’s physical appearance is also quite enhanced as well with a new, modernized focus and zoom rings plus a new black mount index (the previous version was silver) for a more sophisticated and uniform look.
Here are the specs:
- Micro Four Thirds | f/4-5.6 to f22
- 18-36mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- Movie & Still Compatible AF System
- Compact & Lightweight
OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS
On the other end of the spectrum from OM SYSTEM, we have the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS, a super telephoto lens with a full-frame equivalent zoom range of 300 to 1200mm (a range that also reaches a maximum length of 2400mm when used with a teleconverter).
Designed to capture detail across a vast zoom range and ideal for bird and wildlife photography or videography, this M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS should feature ample lens image stabilization and various control switches designed to give users an edge when shooting handheld.
OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens
Capture every detail across a vast zoom range with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS Lens from OM SYSTEM. Ideal for bird and wildlife photography or videography, this super telephoto lens provides a full-frame equivalent zoom range of 300 to 1200mm.
As part of this new design, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS will feature four Super ED and two ED elements, which should help create even sharper imagery with significantly reduced chromatic aberrations overall.
Here are the specs:
- Micro Four Thirds | f/5-6.3 to f/22
- 300-1200mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)
- Sync Image Stabilization
- Four Super ED Lens Elements
- Weather-Resistant Construction
- Fluorine Coating
- You're Asking Too Much From Your Story And Not Enough From Yourself ›
- Francis Ford Coppola Is Using New Technology for His Upcoming 'Megalopolis' ›
- How I Directed a Feature Film in My Basement ›
- The Revived Olympus OM-1 Is Finally Here, and Atomos Gives It ProRes RAW ›