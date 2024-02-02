Since dropping just one lens last year, a micro-four-thirds M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm f/3.5 Macro IS PRO, the brand formerly known as Olympus, has been starting off 2024 with a bang.

Alongside these two new lenses, including an ultra-wide zoom lens and a colossal telephoto option, OM SYSTEMS has also unveiled their first branded camera with OM-1 Mark II (which you can read more about here).

Sitting on opposite ends of their OM SYSTEM lens lineup spectrum, let’s take a closer look at the wide-angle M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II and the long-range M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS to see how they might be solid lenses to bag for your own shooting needs.

OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II A sleek redesign of its lens predecessor, this new lens from OM SYSTEM is a compact, ultra-wide-angle zoom that should be perfect for travel vloggers, as well as landscape and architecture photographers and videographers. When used with a full-frame camera system, this M.Zuiko Digital ED 9-18mm f/4-5.6 II will have a focal length equivalent of 18-36mm, which should boost its appeal for a wider range of uses than its niche ultra-wide design would indicate.

The lens’s physical appearance is also quite enhanced as well with a new, modernized focus and zoom rings plus a new black mount index (the previous version was silver) for a more sophisticated and uniform look. Here are the specs: Micro Four Thirds | f/4-5.6 to f22

18-36mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Movie & Still Compatible AF System

Compact & Lightweight

OM SYSTEM M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS On the other end of the spectrum from OM SYSTEM, we have the M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS, a super telephoto lens with a full-frame equivalent zoom range of 300 to 1200mm (a range that also reaches a maximum length of 2400mm when used with a teleconverter). Designed to capture detail across a vast zoom range and ideal for bird and wildlife photography or videography, this M.Zuiko Digital ED 150-600mm f/5-6.3 IS should feature ample lens image stabilization and various control switches designed to give users an edge when shooting handheld.

