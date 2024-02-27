We’re always excited when new cameras are announced (and we were very pleased to see the company formerly known as Olympus release their new OM System OM-1 Mark II). We’re also very excited when companies double down on their previous cameras as well and offer firmware updates that pretty much make their old cameras feel like new ones as well.

As is the case with OM Digital Solutions announcing a new firmware update for their original OM-1 camera to help it better keep up with and match their new Mark II version. This firmware update is pretty major too offering some key autofocus performance capabilities and overall operability improvements.

Let’s take a look at this firmware update for the OM SYSTEM OM-1 and how you can update it here soon.

The OM SYSTEM OM-1 Camera As we covered when the OM-1 Mark II was released, the brand formerly known as Olympus has found a nice niche for itself to occupy crafting highly serviceable mirrorless cameras that provide a nice crossroads of image quality, portability, speed, and reliability. As the original flagship of their lineup, the OM-1 is a versatile micro-four-thirds platform camera that meshes quick and nimble still performances with apt 4K video recording to create an overall uniquely computational imaging tool. The OM-1 seems to be quite popular too as it nicely occupies a spot in the market just right under the $2,000 plateau and is comparable to other 4K mirrorless cameras from Sony, Canon, Panasonic, and Fujifilm in particular. The OM SYSTEM OM-1 Camera OM SYSTEM

The OM-1 Camera Firmware Updating While just announced, we do have some bad news to share up front here: this new firmware update isn’t scheduled to come out until later this year—maybe not until the fall of 2024. However, that being said, if you are a current OM-1 camera owner (or someone looking to get a discounted version of the Mark II by saving $400 current), it’ll eventually be a much more comparable camera with this update. The firmware update itself is set to improve two areas specifically: Autofocus: Improvement of some AF performance capabilities, such as S-AF and C-AF in all-target mode to improve capture of main subjects

Operability: Improved usability through the option to assign the trash (delete) button as a menu access shortcut. With a few caveats added as well: It will not include new features introduced with the OM-1 Mark II, such as Live GND and AI Detection AF for humans.

It will provide some AF performance improvements only and therefore the new AF performance of the OM-1 will not match the OM-1 Mark II. If you are interested in the firmware update, you can learn more about it on OM SYSTEM’s website (and eventually download it) here. The OM-1 Camera Firmware Updating OM SYSTEM

OM SYSTEM OM-1 Camera Specs And, if you’re curious about the original OM-1 camera itself, you can check out its full specs and purchase options below. 20MP Stacked BSI Live MOS MFT Sensor

DCI/UHD 4K 60p 10-Bit Video Recording

10 fps Shooting, 120 fps with E. Shutter

Cross Quad Pixel Phase-Detection AF

5.76m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0" 1.62m-Dot Swivel Touchscreen LCD

5-Axis In-Body Image Stabilization

High-Res Shot, Live ND & Composite Modes

IP53 Weather-Sealed & Freezeproof Design

Dual UHS-II SD Card Slots