If you've been following the Academy Awards for the last few years, you'll probably notice a trend where right after the awards, we then talk about how few people watched them and how they've become expensive for ABC to air.

The fact is, they used to be a ratings behemoth, but in the modern era, people just look online to see the winners, and we rarely have a really popular movie that breaks out AND is up for awards.

So how long will the show stay on the air?

Well, early indications show that it might actually move to streaming.

According to Bloomberg, YouTube has inquired about buying the rights to the show.

That means with the press of a button, you could live-stream the Oscars. And who knows what other production value the streamer could bring in to shake things up.

Now, ABC will air the show at least through 2028, and there will probably be bids from Netflix, Amazon, and Comcast to get the show after.

But YouTube dabbling in this space is huge.

They've proven the ability to be a massive streaming service, not just with short-form video but also airing NFL games and offering YouTubeTV.

Billions of people flock to the service to watch their favorite creators, and adding the most prestigious awards ceremony could draw a new point of view.

Add to this a level of prestige that YouTube doesn't have right now, but could want, especially if they start producing their own movies. And if they aired the awards, it might help them lure in filmmakers to work with their budding studio.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is in the middle of negotiations, so it will be a bit before we know who comes out on top.

Streaming and features have been in conversation for a long time, with the Oscars demanding certain theatrical