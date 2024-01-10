If you're looking for better options to level up your editing workflows—specifically, a fast shuttle and to-edit RAID SSD—then we have good news for you. As an update to their popular ThunderBlade, a super fast NVMe-based Thunderbolt 3 hard drive itself, OWC has just announced a new X8 version that promises to have even more mind-blowing speeds.

Let’s take a look at the new OWC ThunderBlade X8 and explore how it might be a solid option for your high-end professional editing workflows.

The OWC ThunderBlade X8 Designed to bring portable RAID storage to your workflows, the original ThunderBlade came as a Thunderbolt 3 RAID array from OWC that boasts four M.2 NVME drive bays housing four 2TB SSDs. The RAID array provides 8TBs of total storage and boasts some pretty impressive read and write speeds via the Thunderbolt 3. Good, but not good enough. OWC doubled down on their ThunderBlade and released the X8, capable of even more insane speeds up to 2949MB/s as well as up to 16% higher capacity and efficiency when used in RAID 5. With better performance, improved power resources, and other new revised and updated features, the ThunderBlade X8 looks to be a significant improvement that will be of interest to those who work in the high-end editing bays and look to speed up their professional projects. The ThunderBlade X8 media.owcnow.com

What’s New with the ThunderBlade X8 As mentioned above, the X8 isn’t a complete redesign by any means, but it’s certainly a significant upgrade to the OWC ThunderBlade—which was quite a popular product in the OWC storefront. Here are the new updated specs and features: Up to 4TB (16.7%) higher capacity

Over 16% higher performance

Improved power connector

Revised LED angle to eliminate on-set light distractions In particular, the ThunderBlade X8 aims to enable users to seamlessly handle all of their data-intensive tasks with a new integrated fin-designed cooling system that works well while still keeping the product's sleek and small design in place.