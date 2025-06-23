Panasonic to Add ARRI LogC3 and Other Recording Upgrades to LUMIX S1 Cameras
A look at all of the new recording modes and added features coming to the LUMIX S1RII, S1II, and S1IIE cameras with these latest Panasonic firmware updates.
If you’re a Panasonic LUMIX shooter who currently uses (or plans to use) some of the company's most popular LUMIX full-frame cameras like the S1RIII, S1II, or the S1IIE, then this drop of firmware updates is going to be quite notable.
Set to add a host of new features and recording formats, and modes, these Panasonic firmware updates should be mandatory downloads for these cameras.
The big highlights are some new frame aspect ratio options, focus stacking, and added recognition for dynamic movements like skateboarding. However, the biggest highlight might be the addition of ARRI LogC3, which enables the colors to match ARRI’s digital cinema cameras.
This last bit will, admittedly, only be available via a DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key, which is sold separately, but the rest of the updates are certainly exciting and worth checking out below.
Panasonic Firmware Updates
As mentioned above, let’s look at how Panasonic LUMIX has introduced a series of new firmware updates for its full-frame mirrorless LUMIX S1RII, S1II, and S1IIE. All of these updates are aimed at improving the hybrid shooting experience and enhancing functionality.
Aligned with LUMIX’s ongoing commitment to supporting creators, the latest firmware updates will be available to download free of charge from the LUMIX Global Customer Support website on June 24, 2025.
LUMIX S1RII Firmware Version 1.2 Updates
- Advanced Recording Formats
- 8.1K / 7.2K (3:2) Open Gate recording and RAW data video can be output via HDMI for external recording.
- ARRI LogC3 will be available by using DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key (sold separately), enabling the colors to match ARRI’s digital cinema cameras.
- Supports HEIF recording in 4:2:0 10-bit format.
- Improved Shooting Assistance Tools
- Urban Sports recognition will be added to the existing human detection capabilities for eyes, faces, and bodies, accurately capturing dynamic movements like breakdancing, skateboarding, and parkour.
- The frame aspect ratio options will be expanded from 10 to 17 and enable simultaneous display of up to three frames.
- Focus stacking function introduces the ability to synthesize images taken at multiple focus positions to produce a single image with deep depth of field and sharpness throughout.
- Expanded Workflow Capabilities
- Direct transfers from the CFexpress Type B or SD memory card to an external SSD can be made, giving more workflow options and greater flexibility.
- Supports recording proxy files to the internal memory card during HDMI RAW video data output.
- Supports data transfer via Wi-Fi and wired LAN (USB-LAN conversion) with Capture One.
- Compatible with timecode synchronization via Bluetooth®.
- Connectivity with UVC/UAC devices is supported.
- Compatible with Bluetooth® connectivity with DJI's gimbals.
- HLG View Assist will be available for accurate gradation and exposure checks on the camera's monitor or viewfinder, as well as on external monitors that do not support HLG.
- Enhanced customization
- The focus ring can be used as a control ring, enabling for assigning key functions. Additionally, the focus rotation direction can be selected in MF mode.
- The AF frame color can be chosen from 10 colors for better usability.
LUMIX S1II and LUMIX S1IIE Firmware Version 1.1 Updates
- ARRI LogC3 will be available by using DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key (sold separately), enabling the colors to match ARRI’s digital cinema cameras.
- The frame aspect ratio options will be expanded from 10 to 17 and enable simultaneous display of up to three frames.
- The AF frame color can be chosen from 10 colors for better usability.
- Focus stacking function introduces the ability to synthesize images taken at multiple focus positions to produce a single image with deep depth of field and sharpness throughout.
- Supports data transfer via Wi-Fi and wired LAN (USB-LAN conversion) with Capture One.
Panasonic reports that all of these updates are set to be available starting on June 24th, 2025, and can be found on Panasonic’s website here
