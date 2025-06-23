If you’re a Panasonic LUMIX shooter who currently uses (or plans to use) some of the company's most popular LUMIX full-frame cameras like the S1RIII, S1II, or the S1IIE, then this drop of firmware updates is going to be quite notable.

Set to add a host of new features and recording formats, and modes, these Panasonic firmware updates should be mandatory downloads for these cameras.

The big highlights are some new frame aspect ratio options, focus stacking, and added recognition for dynamic movements like skateboarding. However, the biggest highlight might be the addition of ARRI LogC3, which enables the colors to match ARRI’s digital cinema cameras.

This last bit will, admittedly, only be available via a DMW-SFU3A Software Upgrade Key, which is sold separately, but the rest of the updates are certainly exciting and worth checking out below.