In what sounds to be a surprise announcement from a company that is usually a bit more forecasted for its cameras, Panasonic has unveiled a new superzoom digital camera that offers a full-frame equivalence of 20-1200mm range, 4K Full HD video, and plenty of photography “oomph” for a price point below $500.

Let’s take a look at this quite unique new camera from Panasonic and explore how it might be an option for some very niche and wide-ranging uses for photographers and videographers alike.

Introducing the Panasonic Lumix FZ80D Digital Camera Designed by Panasonic to capture both vast landscapes and reach incredible distances with its range, this lightweight Lumix FZ80D Digital Camera from Panasonic is set to feature a Lumix DC Vario 60x zoom lens that can provide a full-frame equivalence of 20-1200mm. Focused on ensuring versatility and range when shooting at higher focal lengths, a built-inPOWER O.I.S. image stabilization should help counteract image blur resulting from camera shake and help produce sharper overall images. This new Lumix FZ80D Digital Camera will also offer 4K Full HD video and the ability to extract photos from the footage to save as 8MP equivalent still images. Users will also have the option of shooting through the glare-resistant 2.36m-dot OLED LVF or with the 3.0" 1.84m-dot TFT LCD monitor, depending upon your situation. Lumix FZ80D Digital Camera static.bhphoto.com

4K Video and 60x Zoom So, since this is such an affordable digital zoom camera option, we’re not looking at the most powerful of sensors here. However, the Panasonic FZ80D does feature the same sensor as the FZ80 with an 18.1 megapixel Type 1/2.3 image sensor. This sensor can ramp up to 4K Full HD video recording at 30fps, as well as some solid RAW image recording, and includes optical image stabilization with ISO ranges from 800 to 3200. With a full-frame zoom equivalent of 20-1200mm, the name of the game with this camera though is just getting closer to the action. The FZ80D features a vast zoom range bolstered by image stabilization that renders the Lumix FZ80D an optimal choice for capturing close-ups of wildlife and nature. Lumix FZ80D static.bhphoto.com

Price and Availability The Panasonic Lumix FZ80D is available for pre-order now with an expected shipping date set for the beginning of August. Here are the full specs and purchase options. 18.1MP 1/2.3" MOS Sensor

Lumix DC Vario 60x Optical Zoom Lens

20-1200mm (Full-Frame Equivalent)

Aperture Range: f/2.8-5.9 to f/8

2.36m-Dot OLED Live View Finder

3.0" 1.84m-Dot TFT LCD Monitor

Full HD 4K30 and Full HD 1080p Video

POWER I.O.S. Image Stabilization

Light Sensitivity Range: ISO 80-3200

Continuous Shooting up to 10 fps