Give it up to Panasonic’s research and development team as they’ve discovered a creative way to pack a sensor equivalent to last year’s popular Lumix S5 II into a much tinier and “ultra-compact” camera. The Panasonic Lumix S9 features the same 24.4MP full-frame sensor in a new compact design, which is the first of its kind for the Lumix S series.

Overall this new camera weighs in at just 14.2 oz yet still features 6K video recording, in-body stabilization, and an advanced Phase Hybrid autofocus system.

Plus, when combined with the Lumix S f/8 pancake lens , you might truly have the smallest, yet most powerful, compact mirrorless camera at your disposal for run-and-gun shooting and travel videography—or whatever your tiny heart desires.

Introducing the Panasonic Lumix S9 Featuring all of the power of full-frame jam packed into this ultralight and compact build, Panasonic’s new Lumix S9 mirrorless camera is designed for the on-the-go content creator. It’s also a play by Panasonic to combat the rise of smartphone videography by pushing their digital camera technology as tiny as possible. Featuring a uniquely small full-frame system, the Lumix S9 still features an aforementioned 24.2MP full-frame sensor along with the advantage (over smartphones) of being able to choose from numerous L-mount lenses to suit your needs.

6K 10-Bit Video Recording Most notably for filmmakers and content videographers alike, the Panasonic Lumix S9, despite its small, compact size, will be able to record 6K 4:2:0 10-bit video at up to 30fps, as well as C4K/4K 4:2:2 10-bit unlimited at up to 60fps. You can also record in an MP4Lite video format which is optimized for faster uploads, as well as make use of a real-time LUT button and some nice advancements in autofocus detection for humans, animals, cars, and motorcycle subjects, as well as your usual time-lapse and stop-motion animation video recording mode options. The Lumix S9 will also allow shooters the ability to create their own signature presents on their smartphone and transfer them to the camera, where you’ll be able to directly apply them to your photos or videos when shooting, not after.

Panasonic Lumix S 26mm f/8 Lens Panasonic has also recommended their Lumix S 26mm f/8 pancake lens as the perfect combo to go with the Lumix S9. This pancake lens is incredibly small and lightweight as well (coming in at just 2 oz itself). It’s a perfect on-the-run snapshot lens for these full-frame camera systems and provides a fixed f/8 aperture. With manual control and a wide 80-degree viewing angle, this 26mm pancake lens should give shooters the ability to focus on their composition while capturing high-resolution images and videos for whatever their projects need. You can check out the full specs and purchase options below. Full-Frame | Fixed f/8

Manual Focus Control

Extremely Slim Body Cap Profile

One UED Element

80° Angle of View

Minimum Focusing Distance: 9.8"

Panasonic Lumix S9 Price and Availability The Panasonic Lumix S9 is online and available to pre-order right now and comes in four different unique colors outside of its base black option. You can check out the full specs and purchase options below. 24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

Compact, Lightweight Design

6K30p 4:2:0 10-Bit Video Recording

C4K/4K60p 4:2:2 10-Bit Unlimited

3.0" 1.84m-Dot Tilt/Free-Angle Touch-LCD

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

ISO 100-51200

Real-Time LUT (Signature Presets)

4:2:0 10-Bit Fast-/Slow-Motion Video

Crop & Hybrid Zoom