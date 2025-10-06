Hey, in this economy, if you ever see prices trending down instead of up, you might want to act fast. The Panasonic LUMIX S5 II is an ideal content creator’s mirrorless camera that features strong stills and video performance.

It’s also just gotten a pretty significant price reduction with $500 of instant savings, dropping its price from just below $2000 to just below $1500. So, if you’ve ever considered this follow-up to the popular LUMIX S5 at any previous point in the past, now might be a good time to invest in this high-quality hybrid mirrorless and try out its versatile photo and video capabilities.

The Panasonic LUMIX S5 II As a solid follow-up to the popular LUMIX S5 model, the S5 II is further equipped with a ton of helpful features for all types of content creators. The S5 II, in particular, benefits from a new sensor design and an updated processing engine with L2 technology. The S5 II was also the first Lumix camera to offer Phase Hybrid AF for fast and precise autofocusing performance, which has made it quite popular for those looking to make use of its 24.2MP sensor and enhanced processor. Capable of recording 6K video for up to 30 minutes, while unlimited 4K video capture is available as well, the S5 II is optimized for video, perhaps more so than any other LUMIX camera, thanks to its Active I.S. system and mix of other video-centric features.

Price and Availability As mentioned above, there’s an instant $500 savings offered for the Panasonic LUMIX S5 II currently going on at B&H, which makes it quite a good deal. Here are the full specs and purchase options if you’re curious to check it out. 24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

6K30p 4:2:0 10-Bit Video Recording

C4K/4K60p 4:2:2 10-Bit Unlimited

3.68m-Dot 0.78x-Magnification OLED LVF

3.0" 1.84m-Dot Tilt/Free-Angle Touch-LCD

779-Point Phase-Detection AF System

5-Axis Sensor-Shift Image Stabilization

ISO 100-51200, up to 30 fps Shooting

Dual UHS-II SD Slots; Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Weather-Sealed Construction