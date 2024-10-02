While 2024 began with a flurry of new AI video model announcements, updates, and releases, it feels like the generative AI market has calmed down a bit over the past few months. With OpenAI still not announcing a release date for the Sora AI video model, it seemed like it would stay that way for a bit.

However, with news dropped by Pika Labs (now stylized as just Pika), we do have a “half” update announcement to share as Pika has followed up their version 1.0 with a new 1.5 AI video model which offers some more realistic movement controls and some rather interesting new video effects

Pika 1.5 AI Video Model In the company’s first post since June of this year, Pika has shared an update about its new Pika 1.5 video model. It’s hard to say if anything about the AI video model has changed in terms of the technology behind it (as much as we know about that stuff), but it does appear that Pika is at least repackaging its AI video offering to have some interesting new controls and features. As you can see in the video examples above, Pika reports that 1.5 will feature “more realistic movement, big screenshots, and mind-blowing Pikaffects that break the laws of physics, there’s more to love about Pika than ever before.”