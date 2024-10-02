Pika’s New AI Video Model Adds More Realistic Movements and Trippy Effects
A look at Pika’s 1.5 video model and its new (and at times quite odd) AI video effects.
While 2024 began with a flurry of new AI video model announcements, updates, and releases, it feels like the generative AI market has calmed down a bit over the past few months. With OpenAI still not announcing a release date for the Sora AI video model, it seemed like it would stay that way for a bit.
However, with news dropped by Pika Labs (now stylized as just Pika), we do have a “half” update announcement to share as Pika has followed up their version 1.0 with a new 1.5 AI video model which offers some more realistic movement controls and some rather interesting new video effects
Pika 1.5 AI Video Model
In the company’s first post since June of this year, Pika has shared an update about its new Pika 1.5 video model. It’s hard to say if anything about the AI video model has changed in terms of the technology behind it (as much as we know about that stuff), but it does appear that Pika is at least repackaging its AI video offering to have some interesting new controls and features.
As you can see in the video examples above, Pika reports that 1.5 will feature “more realistic movement, big screenshots, and mind-blowing Pikaffects that break the laws of physics, there’s more to love about Pika than ever before.”
Add Pikaffects to Your Videos
The most notable thing here though is perhaps these new video effects dubbed “Pikaffects” which Pika has announced allow creators the ability to put in some pretty wild prompts. The six effects in total offer prompters the ability to Inflate it, Explode it, Squish it, Crush it, and Cake-ify it.
You know, like an AI Bop It toy.
You can see examples of these effects above as Pika has shared plenty of visions of what these effects can look like for creators who are looking to “cake-ify” their videos. I'm not sure about how any of these new features might help film and video professionals, but it’s worth checking out for the sheer oddness of it all.
