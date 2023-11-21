OK, let’s be sure to get this straight. So far, in the world of video production and editing, AI has already revolutionized color matching and grading, text-to-image, and video, as well as added several features in Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

However, if you were naive enough to think that AI would stop there, you’d be wrong because AI will never stop! It’s most likely here until it takes over the world.

But good news! AI hasn't taken over the world, but we did more news about new and innovative apps and features that make use of artificial intelligence, like this new app called Mootion which is set to revolutionize the world of text-to-3D motion.

If you’re morbidly or excitedly curious, here’s what you should know about Mootion and its text-to-3D motion possibilities.

Mootion Text-to-3D Motion Let’s move past all of the doom and gloom and focus on the positive. At its best, AI has already proven to be a great tool for speeding up workflows and removing laborious, and often boring, tasks from your work. And boy, if there’s one area of editing and motion graphics that has a lot of mundane keyframing work, it’s 3D motion. Mootion aims to use AI to help with this process. Currently released as a Discord server, this text-to-3D tool operates similarly to your other Discord-based AI servers like Midjourney or Pika labs. To get started, all you have to do is join the server and get set up in one of their dedicated creation channels (they currently offer five different channels to choose from). Mootion works much in the same ways as any other AI Discord servers where users enter prompts and receive back rendered videos based on how the prompts were inputted. However, instead of getting an image or a video, you’re getting motion applied to a character which you can then use for your own 3D motion needs.

Getting Started With Text-to-Motion I know, it sounds almost too good to be true. While it obviously isn’t perfect here out of the gate, it’s certainly decent to start and most likely to only get better. If you’re interested in trying it out, here’s how you can get started: Input /motion in the message bar and select "/motion" from the command list

Define your desired text-based motion command

Pick your preferred character

Choose whether to render motion in place

Hit Enter to send your request The Mootion team recommends using this “Create 3D Motion/motion prompt + description of the motion+ character selection + Wether to render motion in place (true/false) + Enter Press What You'll Receive Text-to-Motion” flow for best results. Once you get your desired motion output, you can download them as transparent background videos and FBX format files.