Oftentimes, there are moments in a narrative which feel like a reset; as if telling it’s you to forget everything that you have believed about the story and its characters, so far, because things are going to change, a lot and a lot too quickly. That moment in Poltergeist is the “They’re here” scene. A TV, a mysterious smoke, and little Carol Anne—it still gives me goosebumps, every single time!.

In this article, we’re analyzing how that one legendary scene and quote single-handedly amplifies the horror in a blink of an eye while underscoring the looming threat to the family.

The Scene

It was a sad and quiet night for the Freeling family. Their pet bird had mysteriously died earlier that morning. While the eldest daughter, Dana, was asleep in her room, parents, Steven and Diane, were sleeping in their bedroom with their two small children, Carol Anne and Robbie. Carol Anne is woken up by the bright light of the TV that has turned on by itself, displaying static at the end of the day’s broadcast. She climbs out of bed and walks to the TV.

Suddenly, a ray of light emerges from the TV. It escapes the TV set, twirling in the air like glowing smoke. Carol watches in amazement as the glowing smoke slowly fills the room, finally beginning to converge at a point on the wall, right above the head of their bed. As soon as the light ray diminishes, the entire room starts shaking violently. The wild tremors wake the others up. They find Carol standing in front of the TV. As the tremors stop, Carol whispers, “They’re here.”

Decoding “They’re Here”

So, what makes this line so iconic and horrifying? Let’s break it down.

1. Terror in Suburbia

The film begins with a happy family of five who live in a suburban housing development of Cuesta Verde, California. Life is great until one day, their young daughter Carol Anne (Heather O’Rourke) begins sleepwalking. At first, the young parents do not think much of it, but soon they notice that she is having seemingly one-sided conversations with the TV set, turned on but with no signal. Before they know it, mysterious events begin disrupting their normal life, starting with the sudden mysterious death of their pet bird.

'Poltergeist' (1982) Credit: MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

The setup of the suburb is crucial here because there was a time when American middle-class families were made to believe that suburbs were the safest places to live, away from the chaos and crime of the city. Poltergeist would be a scary movie regardless of where it was set, but the fact that it takes place in a quiet suburb is a stinging reminder that safety is nothing but a fleeting moment, and you’re safe nowhere.

2. The Original Sin

The statement “They’re here” is ironic. While it feels like an announcement for someone’s arrival, the spirits were already living there long before the family moved in. As the movie progresses, we learn about the origin of the houses in the suburban housing developments: the residential area was built on Native American burial grounds.

'Poltergeist' (1982) Credit: MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

The company irresponsibly took over burial lands and constructed residential homes over them, without even clearing out the dead bodies underneath the ground. All they did was remove the headstones. This spiritually outrageous act stirs up the paranormal forces of nature, causing them to wreak havoc in the mortal dimension.

3. Carol Anne’s Super Scary Delivery

'Poltergeist' (1982) Credit: MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

The line is also drenched in horror, especially due to the way young O’Rourke delivers it. That creepy smile, with a shine of excitement in her eyes, instead of fear—creepy! The ominous tone of the statement turns a simple sentence into a warning. It lets both the family and the audience know that the chaos is here. To me, it also sounds like a declaration of war against the mortals by the spirits, voiced by their target herself, Carol.

4. The Fear is Psychological

The fear of the unknown has been innovatively used in a variety of movies, and in Poltergeist, these two words in the scene aim to evoke a similar feeling of unease and dread. Not knowing what the threat is makes it impossible to prepare for it. Thus, the line is no less than a mockery—it’s like doing you dirty while giving you a heads-up right before every step.

The ambiguity of the quote also elevates the horror manifold. By withholding basic information, such as what “they” want or what “they” are going to do, the two words only push the viewers further towards an abyss of paranoia. Topped with the little child’s cold, emotionless delivery of the two words, the scene is one of the most spine-chilling moments of the movie.

“They’re here” is widely considered to be a cultural touchstone in horror, recognized as the 69th greatest movie quote of all time by the American Film Institute. A line that singularly captures the film’s central message, the intrusion of the unknown, and the feeling of danger in one’s own home, “They’re here,” embodies horror in one of its purest forms.

