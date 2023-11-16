The strikes took a lot out of us all, and in conversations with fellow creatives, I know there was a lot of collective worry about what Hollywood would look like after they ended.

I decided the best way to get answers to these questions was to open up a dialogue with the Indie Film Exec at GetMade, Evan Littman, to see what the landscape looked like on his end.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jason Hellerman speaks with acquisition executive and script consultant, Evan Littman, to discuss:

  • The difference between large studios and indie markets
  • How indie films are made
  • Why you should not submit a short
  • Castability - why you need to write roles for specific actors
  • The reasons you need representation as a writer
  • Why it’s a seller’s market right now if your script is ready and it’s a banger
  • Having a basic understanding of production costs
  • Log lines we don’t like
  • Carving out your own little corner of Hollywood

Subscribe to the No Film School Podcast on:

Get your question answered on the podcast by emailing podcast@nofilmschool.com.

Listen to more episodes of the No Film School podcast right here:

This episode of The No Film School Podcast was produced by GG Hawkins.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
podcastno film school podcaststrike 2023getmadeconsutlingindependent filmstorytellingspec scriptsalesforiegn film
Movies & TVDirectingTopicsProducingScreenwritingPodcast