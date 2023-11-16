The strikes took a lot out of us all, and in conversations with fellow creatives, I know there was a lot of collective worry about what Hollywood would look like after they ended.



I decided the best way to get answers to these questions was to open up a dialogue with the Indie Film Exec at GetMade, Evan Littman, to see what the landscape looked like on his end.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s Jason Hellerman speaks with acquisition executive and script consultant, Evan Littman, to discuss: The difference between large studios and indie markets

How indie films are made

Why you should not submit a short

Castability - why you need to write roles for specific actors

The reasons you need representation as a writer

Why it’s a seller’s market right now if your script is ready and it’s a banger

Having a basic understanding of production costs

Log lines we don’t like

Carving out your own little corner of Hollywood

