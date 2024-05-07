If you're a writer or director looking for material, you can use the public domain to your advantage. One of the deepest sources of public-domain ideas, look no further than fairy tales. People love them, recognize them, and you can use them to your advantage to put your spin on stories.

Fairy tales were told and retold through generations, passing down from one storyteller to another. Nowadays, we can read and enjoy these stories in books, watch adaptations on the big and small screens, and even listen to them in audiobooks.

The beauty of fairy tales lies in their ability to captivate audiences with their magical worlds, fantastical creatures, and timeless lessons.

Thanks to the public domain, we have access to over 100+ fairy tales that have stood the test of time and are free for anyone to use, adapt, and enjoy.

From beloved classics like Cinderella and Little Red Riding Hood to lesser-known gems like The Wild Swans, these stories have inspired countless works of literature, film, and art. So whether you're a fan of fantasy or just looking for a good bedtime story, join us on a journey through the wonderful world of fairy tales in the public domain.

Let's dive in.

'The Company of Wolves' Credit: ITC Entertainment

What Are Some Advantages of Adapting Fairy Tales in the Public Domain?

Adapting fairy tales in the public domain for film and TV can have several advantages, including:

Familiarity: Fairy tales are well-known stories that many people are familiar with. Adapting them for film or TV can draw in viewers who already have an attachment to the story. Established storylines: Because fairy tales have been around for generations, their storylines are well-established. Adapting them for film or TV can make it easier for filmmakers to create a coherent and compelling narrative. Endless source material: There are hundreds of fairy tales in the public domain, so filmmakers have a wide range of stories to choose from. They can also combine elements from different stories to create something new. Themes and messages: Many fairy tales have themes and messages that are still relevant today. Adapting them for film or TV can allow filmmakers to explore these themes and messages in a modern context. Multigenerational appeal: Fairy tales are often enjoyed by people of all ages. Adapting them for film or TV can create a product that appeals to both children and adults. Universal appeal: Fairy tales often have universal themes that are not tied to a specific culture or time period. Adapting them for film or TV can create a product with global appeal.

'Cinderella' Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

100+ Fairy Tales That Are In The Public Domain

Cinderella Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Beauty and the Beast Sleeping Beauty Rapunzel Hansel and Gretel Little Red Riding Hood The Frog Prince The Little Mermaid The Emperor's New Clothes The Ugly Duckling The Tortoise and the Hare The Boy Who Cried Wolf The Three Little Pigs Jack and the Beanstalk Goldilocks and the Three Bears The Pied Piper of Hamelin The Gingerbread Man The Musicians of Bremen The Goose Girl The Princess and the Pea The Emperor and the Nightingale The Snow Queen The Three Billy Goats Gruff The Lion and the Mouse The Fisherman and his Wife Thumbelina The Brave Little Tailor The Little Match Girl The Magic Fish The Golden Goose The Wolf and the Seven Little Kids The Red Shoes The Steadfast Tin Soldier The Wild Swans The Elves and the Shoemaker The Princess on the Glass Hill The Twelve Dancing Princesses The Bremen Town Musicians The Three Feathers The Valiant Little Tailor The Snow-White Dove The Little Red Hen The Girl Without Hands The Magic Porridge Pot The Frog Princess The Dragon and the Princess The Master Cat; or, Puss in Boots The Story of Bluebeard The Story of Tom Thumb The Queen Bee The Singing Bone The Water of Life The Wolf and the Crane The Wolf and the Sheep The Young Giant The Golden Bird The Straw, the Coal, and the Bean The Swineherd The Three Princesses of Whiteland The White Cat The Wishing-Table, the Gold-Ass, and the Cudgel in the Sack The White Snake The Boy Who Wanted More Cheese The Drummer The Golden Crab The Golden Key The Little Glass Slipper The Old Woman and Her Pig The Story of the Three Bears The Travelling Musicians The Two Brothers The Witch in the Stone Boat The Witch's Daughter The Woodcutter's Daughter The Young Slave The Seven Ravens The Blue Light The Brave Little Parrot The Glass Mountain The Golden Goose of the Wonderful Garden The Golden Lion The Lazy Spinner The Little Good Mouse The Little Nut-Tree The Old Woman in the Wood The Seven Foals The Sun, the Moon, and Talia The Thief and His Master The Two Brothers and the White Bearded Old Man The White Bird The White Duck The Wise Little Girl The Witch and Her Servants The Magic Mirror The Wild Man The Fairy Gifts The Fire-Bird, the Horse of Power, and the Princess Vasilissa The Juniper-Tree The King of the Golden Mountain The Little Mermaid and the Prince The Master Thief The Nightingale The Six Swans The Twelve Huntsmen The Golden Bird and the Good Hare The Iron Stove The Milk-White Doo The Nettle Spinner The Princess and the Goblin The Princess Mayblossom The Rose Tree The Sea-Maiden The Sleeping Beauty in the Wood

'Mirror Mirror' Credit: Relativity Media

Summing Up 100+ Fairy Tales in the Public Domain

The fairy tales in the public domain offer us a treasure trove of enchanting stories that have captivated audiences for centuries. With over 100 tales to choose from, there's no shortage of magical worlds to explore, brave heroes to root for, and cunning villains to outsmart.

Whether you're a fan of the classics or seeking something new and undiscovered, these stories have something for everyone. So take a journey through the pages of these beloved tales, and rediscover the magic of storytelling that has captivated generations before us.

With their timeless lessons and enduring appeal, these stories will continue to inspire and delight readers, young and old, for generations to come.

Now go get writing.