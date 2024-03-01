What does it look like to advocate for yourself as a creator? Well, it starts with understanding your value and knowing where you can serve. Then, you have to develop the courage to articulate and offer your expertise. This is exactly what Shakina did to land the role of executive story editor on the NBC series, Quantum Leap.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with multihyphenate creator, Shakina, to discuss: How she got her start as a storyteller

Why framing is just as important in theater as it is on TV

How her experience as a trans person helps her write for Quantum Leap

What it’s like to work with new cast members every week

Why the coming out scene in “The Family Treasure” episode was so powerful

Telling ground-breaking nuanced stories that are unprecedented

Making queer stories more comfortable and less “threatening” for audiences

The fast-paced yet collaborative nature of writers' rooms

Advocating for herself in various roles on set

Creating space for characters we don’t normally see on television Mentioned:



