RED’s not dead, baby! Or maybe a discount like this is a sign that it is. Who’s to say? What we do know is that ever since Nikon acquired RED Digital Cinema a few years ago , we’ve expected to see RED cameras phased out in favor of new Nikon cinema cameras.

And while that has kind of been the case, RED cameras are still out and about and remain viable options for filmmakers and crews looking for high-end cinema camera solutions. This savings opportunity could point in a couple of directions, but for now it simply looks like a good deal to us.

So, if you’ve ever been interested in the RED KOMODO-X and its 6K S35 global shutter sensor, powerful IP workflow, and advanced interfaces, further unlocked by its latest firmware updates like firmware version 2.2.4, then this might be a good time to pounce on this $2,000 discount.

The RED KOMODO-X Sale When originally launched, the KOMODO-X showed promise: it was designed to share the global-shutter 6K S35 sensor, but featured a near-complete redesign from the ground up, offering key architectural improvements while delivering excellent image quality and color science. The big enhancements include richer shadow detail and color, plus frame rates up to 80 fps in 6K and 120 fps in 4K. Firmware update 2.2.4 added reduced boot time and support for timecode-triggered recording, a new sensor sync shift interface, and several other notable upgrades and improvements. What’s really set the KOMODO-X apart from the rest of RED’s lineup and its competition, though, is its compact form, which features a built-in plate that enables direct use of Micro V-mount batteries and is compatible with the PRO I/O Module for auxiliary power and full-size Gold and V-mount battery use.

Price and Availability All that being said, this isn’t a brand-new camera for sure. And with Nikon’s acquisition of RED, despite promises to keep the brand going, it is still likely it won’t be as important in the future as it has been in the past. It’s also getting a bit older, and the competition has caught up and surpassed it in some areas. Still, with a $2,000 price reduction with this limited-time deal, the calculus of what the KOMODO-X is potentially worth compared to the value it returns for your high-end cinematography work changes. If you’re looking for a good deal on a great camera that makes sense for your workflow, this could be one to consider. With that in mind, here are the specs and purchase options. 19.9MP Super 35 Global Shutter CMOS

Reinforced, Locking Nikon Z Lens Mount

Adjustable AF, Smooth Iris Control

Compact KOMODO Line Design

Up to 6K80 & 4K120 Video

12G-SDI, USB-C, 5-Pin Audio Ports

6K Streaming via RED Connect License

Wireless Control, File Offload via Wi-Fi

Integrated 2.9" Touchscreen

Includes AC Adapter