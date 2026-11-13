RED’s Not Dead Thanks to This Insane $2,000 Savings Deal Currently Going for the KOMODO-X
If you’ve ever been interested in the RED KOMODO-X and its 6K S35 global-shutter filmmaking capabilities, now might be the time to become a RED-head.
RED’s not dead, baby! Or maybe a discount like this is a sign that it is. Who’s to say? What we do know is that ever since Nikon acquired RED Digital Cinema a few years ago, we’ve expected to see RED cameras phased out in favor of new Nikon cinema cameras.
And while that has kind of been the case, RED cameras are still out and about and remain viable options for filmmakers and crews looking for high-end cinema camera solutions. This savings opportunity could point in a couple of directions, but for now it simply looks like a good deal to us.
So, if you’ve ever been interested in the RED KOMODO-X and its 6K S35 global shutter sensor, powerful IP workflow, and advanced interfaces, further unlocked by its latest firmware updates like firmware version 2.2.4, then this might be a good time to pounce on this $2,000 discount.
The RED KOMODO-X Sale
When originally launched, the KOMODO-X showed promise: it was designed to share the global-shutter 6K S35 sensor, but featured a near-complete redesign from the ground up, offering key architectural improvements while delivering excellent image quality and color science.
The big enhancements include richer shadow detail and color, plus frame rates up to 80 fps in 6K and 120 fps in 4K. Firmware update 2.2.4 added reduced boot time and support for timecode-triggered recording, a new sensor sync shift interface, and several other notable upgrades and improvements.
What’s really set the KOMODO-X apart from the rest of RED’s lineup and its competition, though, is its compact form, which features a built-in plate that enables direct use of Micro V-mount batteries and is compatible with the PRO I/O Module for auxiliary power and full-size Gold and V-mount battery use.
Price and Availability
All that being said, this isn’t a brand-new camera for sure. And with Nikon’s acquisition of RED, despite promises to keep the brand going, it is still likely it won’t be as important in the future as it has been in the past.
It’s also getting a bit older, and the competition has caught up and surpassed it in some areas. Still, with a $2,000 price reduction with this limited-time deal, the calculus of what the KOMODO-X is potentially worth compared to the value it returns for your high-end cinematography work changes.
If you’re looking for a good deal on a great camera that makes sense for your workflow, this could be one to consider. With that in mind, here are the specs and purchase options.
- 19.9MP Super 35 Global Shutter CMOS
- Reinforced, Locking Nikon Z Lens Mount
- Adjustable AF, Smooth Iris Control
- Compact KOMODO Line Design
- Up to 6K80 & 4K120 Video
- 12G-SDI, USB-C, 5-Pin Audio Ports
- 6K Streaming via RED Connect License
- Wireless Control, File Offload via Wi-Fi
- Integrated 2.9" Touchscreen
- Includes AC Adapter
RED DIGITAL CINEMA KOMODO-X Z Mount 6K Digital Cinema Camera (Nikon Z)
RED continues to expand its line of digital cinema cameras with the KOMODO-X Z Mount featuring a native Nikon Z mount offering adjustable AF speeds, fluid iris control, and customizable lens responses. It shares the global shutter 6K S35 sensor, powerful IP workflow, and advanced interfaces of the RF-mount KOMODO-X.
- RED Officially Announces Nikon-Z Mount to V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X Camera Systems ›
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- RED’s Trade-In Program Now Lets KOMODO Owners Upgrade to the V-RAPTOR XE ›
- Why is RED Dropping Prices on the KOMODO and KOMODO-X Cinema Cameras? ›
- You Can Now Trade in Your Old Third-Party Cameras to Upgrade to the RED V-Raptor ›