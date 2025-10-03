While it isn’t a huge amount of savings for any RED KOMODO shooters looking to possibly upgrade to the new V-RAPTOR XE, RED has officially expanded its trade-in program to include the KOMODO as well as the KOMODO-X.

The program is offering credits toward the V-RAPTOR XE or the V-RAPTOR [X], which could be appealing to cinematographers and working videographers looking to embrace the new generation of Z Cinema cameras.

Here’s what you need to know about this update to the RED Trade-in Program.