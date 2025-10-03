RED’s Trade-In Program Now Lets KOMODO Owners Upgrade to the V-RAPTOR XE
The RED Trade-in Program is now set to accept KOMODO and KOMODO-X cameras which can be traded in for the V-RAPTOR XE.
While it isn’t a huge amount of savings for any RED KOMODO shooters looking to possibly upgrade to the new V-RAPTOR XE, RED has officially expanded its trade-in program to include the KOMODO as well as the KOMODO-X.
The program is offering credits toward the V-RAPTOR XE or the V-RAPTOR [X], which could be appealing to cinematographers and working videographers looking to embrace the new generation of Z Cinema cameras.
Here’s what you need to know about this update to the RED Trade-in Program.
Trade in Your RED Cameras
RED V-RAPTOR XE
Credit: RED
Announced on RED Digital Cinema’s website, true to the company’s legacy, filmmakers will now have the opportunity to trade in their KOMODO or KOMODO-X cameras for credit towards the purchase of a new, eligible RED V-RAPTOR XL [X], V-RAPTOR [X}, or the new V-RAPTOR XE.
These credits will apply towards a pack or camera only, but it can, of course, be a great and easy way to help filmmakers and DPs unlock the advanced performance and unmatched quality of RED’s latest lineup and ensure that they are at the cutting-edge of image capture technology.
RED lists the credits for eligible trade-ins as follows:
- KOMODO: $1,000
- KOMODO-X: $3,000
Not huge savings, we know, but a nice option to consider for those looking to go through official channels and not haggle with trying to sell things online.
If you’re interested in this RED trade-in program, you can find out more by visiting a RED Premium Dealer or contacting a RED Sales Representative.
