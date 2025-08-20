A tale of resilience, hope, and victory in the face of low odds and measly resources, Rocky’s release in 1976 not only revived the American dream but established Rocky Balboa as an enduring icon for almost half a century, and still counting.

In a post-Vietnam and post-Watergate America, Rocky’s victory reflected the aspirations of the common man. Written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, John G. Avildsen’s Rocky centers on an ordinary man, Rocky Balboa, a small-time Philadelphia boxer and debt collector, who gets an improbable shot at fighting the world heavyweight champion, Apollo Creed, in the ring

On the one hand, the movie swept up awards left and right (three Academy Awards in 1978, including Best Picture), and on the other, it became a template for all future sports and action films. Rocky’s success paved the way for eight sequels, under the franchise, each one featuring its own iconic training montage. Yet, the first Rocky's training montage became a blueprint for training scenes across genres.

In this article, we’re looking back at the iconic training montage in the first Rocky movie, which has inspired countless other training montages.

The Montage

The montage opens with Bill Conti’s upbeat “Gonna Fly Now” background music. The day is just breaking. Rocky, in his sweats, jogs down onto the street, warming up before his training. On a steadicam, we follow him as he runs all over Philadelphia. Right after his run, he is at his training, practicing punches, doing one-handed push-ups, pull-ups, and more. His training equipment is makeshift or DIY, such as beef carcasses instead of punching bags.

The montage depicts an ordinary man’s training session, done with intensity and determination. No special tools, just pure passion. The pacing is upbeat, but there aren’t quick cuts. The shots are simple yet dynamic.

In the end, we follow Rocky running at full speed all over Philly, until he reaches the Philadelphia Museum of Art. He runs up the flight of stairs, up to the top, from where he can see the cityscape. The sun is setting. Rocky finishes his run and throws his arms into the air, pumped with excitement and contentment, after a great training session.

Did you notice how the timelapse montage begins at daybreak and ends at day's end?

How Rocky’s Training Montage Set The Standard

Rocky’s win in the movie is not about the title; rather, by the end, it becomes about the spirit of victory, and it gets substantiated with its iconic training montage.

No flashy effects, no exaggeration, the training montage is raw, focused on capturing Rocky’s grind.

Although Rocky exhibits phenomenal performance against a renowned heavyweight champion, his opponent, Apollo Creed, is declared the winner by split decision.

But by the end, winning has become irrelevant. Rocky’s hard work pays off in the first round itself, when he knocks down Apollo Creed, something that no opponent has ever done before. From there, it is only an upward curve for Rocky. In his humble yet diligent training sessions, he had trained himself to attack and endure because in his life outside the ring, defense isn’t really an effective option.

The training montage intimately captures his journey as he transforms from Rocky to being Creed’s worthy opponent. It also becomes a major turning point in the plot, symbolizing both Rocky’s external and internal growth.

By the end of the two and a half minute montage, we’re emotionally one with the character. Fighting against a world champion, the fight might not look fair in more than one way, especially because Rocky cannot even afford to train like a seasoned athlete. But in a situation where experienced fighters backed out, Rocky snatches the opportunity and commits to it. Why he does what he does may not seem logical, but it has deep emotional resonance for those who are struggling each day to keep their dreams alive, only to be denied at the end.

The training montage grounds the film in reality. Rocky’s achievement is no miracle or blessing. Rocky made it happen for himself, out of sheer hard work and willpower, and the training montage is proof of his relentless efforts.

That scene became Rocky’s identity. From the use of motivational music to condensed storytelling that focuses on both character arc and the passage of time, the training montage has influenced countless films across genres, such as The Karate Kid franchise, Batman Begins (2005), and Dirty Dancing (which uses the montage format to show the transformation of a novice into a skilled dancer).

Truth be told, whether real or fictional, there’s a little bit of Rocky in every underdog, and the spirit of his relentless training in their transformation into a champion.

