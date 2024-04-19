As NAB 2024 continues to roll on and along, there are many, many booths that stand out not just for their impressive gear and technology demos, but also—you know—just for their fun brands and great vibes.

One highlight of this year’s NAB Show was our stop at the RØDE where we got to go hands-on with one of the latest tools in their Interview PRO, Phone Cage and Magnetic Mount and explore how they could be a dream solution for podcasters and video pros alike.

Let’s dive in.

RØDE Booth at NAB Show 2024 Featuring our video hosts from Cinematography for Actors , our stop at the RØDE booth was full of audio and podcasting insights, tips, and tricks. We checked out the latest RØDECASTER and other products like the Interview PRO, Phone Cage, and Magnetic Mount—plus even explore a very professional multi-channel podcast setup. Check out all of our coverage below.

No Film School's coverage of NAB 2024 is brought to you by Blackmagic Design.