At the beginning of 2024, it felt like we were going to get major AI announcements and breakthroughs every week. Yet, despite the launch of AI video models from the likes of Runway, Pika Labs, and OpenAI (kinda), things in the AI video world have cooled off a bit.

Sure, AI is still very much the biggest story of 2024 and will undoubtedly continue to be the biggest story of next year too, but the updates have been a bit slower and more calculated as of late. The latest announcement that we have to share comes from Runway about their new precise camera control feature and the various camera moves it can allow AI creators to use in their video editing tool.

Let’s look at how any interested AI video artists can now try out some advanced pan, track, and zoom moves for their AI subjects—plus what these new tools could mean for your inclination to try out AI video yourself.

Runway Precise Camera Control Feature Launched back in 2023 actually as part of Runway’s Gen-2 version, we covered how a “director mode” would allow creators to use AI to perform generative custom camera controls . And, in truth, this update isn’t too groundbreaking when compared to where the tech was just a year ago. Still, as you can see in the video below, this is a significant enough improvement that it could give any interested video editors or AI fanboys some improved firepower for their AI videos—whatever those may be.

Pan, Track, and Zoom Around AI Subjects Along with the first video shared above, Runway has shared more examples of what the rest of these new precise camera controls will be. Here’s a look at how AI creators will be able to move horizontally while panning to arc around subjects, combine outputs with different speed ramps, and perform that AI video hallmark dramatic zoom through locations.