In a turn-of-phrase that might be the epitome of 2023, we can now say that this new release from Runway ML might be the best tool for any aspiring “AI filmmakers” out there. Known for its AI photo and video generation, RunwayML has quickly become one of the better tools for AI video editing.

If you are someone who is interested in exploring this new AI world, Runway has been hard at work pushing out new innovations and improvements. With some new AI color grading features as well as a mobile app, it is quickly becoming a staple tool for filmmakers.

With Runway Gen-2 in particular, there’s been a stream of new features, the latest of which might be its biggest yet. AI custom camera controls promise to be a real game changer in AI filmmaking as it allows for new directional camera movement capabilities.

Let’s take a look at these new AI custom camera controls, including Runway Gen-2’s director mode, directional looping, a motion slider feature as well a host of other AI magic tools, to see if these AI features might be worth checking out.

Runway Gen-2 Director Mode Probably the most interesting new feature added to Runway’s AI offering in this version Gen-2, Runway’s Director Mode unlocks several new custom camera controls that add directional movement. These movements cover horizontal, vertical, zoom, and even a roll control feature. After generating your director mode control, you can then choose to either extend it further or add a different one. While still pretty rudimentary in terms of actual direction and camera movement, this is indeed a major step forward for generative AI as it allows for much easier and quicker controls of these basic camera moves. Here’s a summary of how to use this feature in the Runway app: Add an image to Gen-2, click on the “Motion” button, and click “Custom camera control”

Choose one or multiple directions to move your camera

Then, adjust “Speed” for your motion

Clicking the “Extend” button will reuse the existing camera direction for your extensions to continue the motion seamlessly, up to 16s

For even more control, try using the Image + Description feature, which will allow you to dial in a more specific prompt

Runway Gen-2 Directional Looping Video On top of this new director mode in Runway, the AI app has also unveiled a directional looping video feature which is a quick trick to use to turn your short AI-generated clips into longer, looping videos, which you can then export either as a video file or as a GIF. Here’s a summary of how to use this feature in the Runway app: Add an image to Gen-2

Navigate to the advanced camera controls section to use Director Mode

Turn on Upscale

Choose a camera path and generate a video for each direction that you want to present in your video

Pro tip: the next step is easier if you rename outputs with keywords or directions

When editing video files, play the clip forwards; when it reaches the end, duplicate the video and play it backwards, so that it resets back to the first frame of the video

Play with keyframes to make things feel more dynamic and snappy

For even more loop-ability, try exporting your video as a GIF

Runway Gen-2 Motion Slider There’s also another new feature called motion slider which allows users to control the length and intensity of the motion in their videos. Here’s a summary of how to use this feature in the Runway app: Open Gen-2 and input a prompt

Increase or decrease motion value by typing or dragging the slider

The default is 5; the range is 0-10 (0 = less motion, 10 = more motion)

Click Generate