The year of labor in Hollywood finishes with SAG-AFTRA members voting to ratify their deal. 78% of voting members approved it late last night.

The union says they received more than $1 billion in additional compensation thanks to breakthroughs with the AMPTP, including an added $317.2 million to benefit plans.

There are also provisions on when AI can be used to replicate performances, and like the writers, they secured a deal where streaming services will pay bonuses to shows that reach a certain level of success.

You can read the 128-page contract on their website.

Union president Fran Drescher and national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a joint statement, "This contract is an enormous victory for working performers, and it marks the dawning of a new era for the industry. Getting to this point was truly a collective effort."

The new three-year deal expires June 30, 2026.

