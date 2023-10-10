WGA Votes 99% to Ratify 2023 MBA—Now What?
Only 90 votes were tallied against the contract with 8,435 voting yes. Now, it's time to get back to work.
A few weeks ago, the WGA and AMPTP agreed on terms for a new contract that would last for the next three years. Now that the contract has been ratified and will go into effect.
So yes, writers can now go back to work. But, there are a few things to consider before cover the town with your material, especially if you're still breaking in.
Here's what writers need to consider.
By the Numbers
The new MBA has been accepted and will be the agreement all WGA writers will fall under. This will last from September 25, 2023, to May 1, 2026.
“Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” WGA West president Meredith Stiehm said. “Together, we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.”
Here is a refresher on all these gains writers received this year.
Where Do Writers Go From Here?
Next steps for each of us will be different. Some folks are already taking meetings or get the first round of checks, while others may have a hard time getting anyone to give them a read.
Over the next few months, studios and streamers will be picking up where they left off. Shows put on hold will be resumed, and those writers will be paid first. However, this doesn't mean that production companies won't be looking for new material or new creatives to connect with.
Getting something sold is a long game of building relationships. If you're a writer still trying to cross that threshold, reach out to all the production companies you've had meetings with (whether or not you have rep).
If your Rolodex is bare, reach out to your circle of friends to see what connections you have with managers or production companies. Festivals or competitions are still a nice way to get your material out there, but experiences can vary depending on what competition you're in.
But all these steps are predicated on the fact that you have a great script in hand. If you don't, your next step should be to sit down and start writing.
As Neil Gaiman said: "50 words a night."