A few weeks ago, the WGA and AMPTP agreed on terms for a new contract that would last for the next three years. Now that the contract has been ratified and will go into effect.

So yes, writers can now go back to work. But, there are a few things to consider before cover the town with your material, especially if you're still breaking in.

Here's what writers need to consider.

By the Numbers The new MBA has been accepted and will be the agreement all WGA writers will fall under. This will last from September 25, 2023, to May 1, 2026. “Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership,” WGA West president Meredith Stiehm said. “Together, we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago.” Here is a refresher on all these gains writers received this year.