SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood's biggest studios in the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are returning to the negotiation table on Monday, October 2, for the first time since the performers union went on strike on July 14 to talk about AI, streaming residuals, and minimum rate hikes among other key issues.

After 78 days of striking, Variety reports that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP are expected to meet at the SAG-AFTRA Plaza, the union's Miracle Mile headquarters. This could be a big moment for SAG-AFTRA after the Writers Guild of America reached a deal last week after the 148-day strike.

With a historic three-year contract hammered out by the WGA, SAG-AFTRA has a strong foundation to build on and adapt to actor-specific needs, which SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher has warned is a lot.

“We’re happy WGA came to an agreement but one size doesn’t fit all,” Drescher told CNN on Sept. 28. “We look forward to resuming talks with the AMPTP.”

Some of the big issues SAG-AFTRA is trying to address include payment terms for vulnerable members such as extras, background actors, and day players. While many actors have been able to land commercial work and roles in independent projects, it seems that many actors want to continue working on studio projects as long as they are able to provide a livable wage and help them reach the union minimum to qualify for the union's health insurance.

On top of payment terms, SAG-AFTRA is looking for a way to boost streaming residuals, which, Varitey says, "is likely to encompass of the bonus system of shows that engage 20% or more of a service's active monthly users in the U.S.

SAG-AFTRA is also looking to regulate the use of generative artificial intelligence and the reuse of actor likenesses.

We will keep you updated on the story around the status of SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP's negotiation as it develops.

Source: Variety

