SAG-AFTRA has voted with 98.32 percent in favor of striking against the video game industry. 34,687 members cast ballots, which represents 27.47 percent of eligible voters.

The guild previously struck against video games in 2016/2017, and that lasted 183 days.

Now, this does not mean there will be a strike, just an authorization to do so if they are unable to complete negotiations.

“It’s time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher.

She continued, saying, “The result of this vote shows our membership understands the existential nature of these negotiations, and that the time is now for these companies—which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly—to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career.”

SAG-AFTRA has been talking to the video game industry about a number of issues, including wage increases, the use of AI, and other basic needs.

The video game company spokesperson, Audrey Cooling, said, “We all want a fair contract that reflects the important contributions of SAG-AFTRA-represented performers in an industry that delivers world-class entertainment to billions of players around the world. We are negotiating in good faith and hope to reach a mutually beneficial deal as soon as possible.”

They'll keep talking and hopefully reach an agreement that works for both sides. But SAG is not backing down.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “I remain hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement that meets members’ needs, but our members are done being exploited, and if these corporations aren’t willing to offer a fair deal, our next stop will be the picket lines.”

We'll keep you updated as the story progresses.