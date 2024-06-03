In life, we can’t please everyone. There will be people who “get us” and others who simply don’t. It’s the same when you’re a filmmaker. Your work won’t vibe with everyone who sees it, and that’s totally okay! It's actually probably for the best.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with filmmakers Sam Baron and Madison Lanesy to discuss: What it’s like to receive polarized reactions

Feeling terrified to share projects with personal subject matter

Career lessons from Ice Age and Mrs.Doubtfire

Having a YouTube video go viral at 17 years old

The story behind the name of Sam’s short, The Orgy

Turning in films as book reports in middle school

The beauty and freedom of improv acting

Sam’s process of submitting shorts

Pushing past fear and discomfort

Working with a team that believes in your project

Making personal sacrifices while working on projects

