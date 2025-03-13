There's a clear and important bond between Martin Scorsese and the city of New York. He's made a lot of movies celebrating the city, from Mean Streets to Taxi Driver to Bringing Out The Dead, and lots between and after.

I guess it should be no surprise that Indiewire is reporting that Scorsese is now curating a screening series called “Living, Breathing New York” for the Roxy Cinema, which features screenings of some of his favorite movies about the city.

“There are so many ‘New York filmmakers’ – everyone has his or her own individual vision,” Scorsese said in a press statement. “I collaborated with the city when I made [my own films like] Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The King of Comedy, GoodFellas, Bringing Out the Dead, and The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Martin Scorsese's Favorite Movies About New York The "Living, Breathing New York" program is listed below, along with Scorsese's selections for his 30 favorite New York films. There are some asides—those are Scorsese's comments about those films. Daybreak Express (D.A. Pennebaker) The Naked City (Jules Dassin) Kiss of Death (Henry Hathaway) Fourteen Hours (Henry Hathaway) Cry of the City (Robert Siodmak) A Double Life (George Cukor) The Marrying Kind (George Cukor) It Should Happen to You (George Cukor) On the Waterfront (Elia Kazan) "Yes, I know it's Hoboken but to me, it's a New York picture." The Wrong Man (Alfred Hitchcock) Sweet Smell of Success (Alexander Mackendrick) Shadows (John Cassavetes) "The picture that inspired a generation of aspiring filmmakers, including me." Midnight Cowboy and Marathon Man (John Schlesinger) The French Connection (William Friedkin) Bye Bye Braverman Prince of the City (Sidney Lumet) Manhattan (Woody Allen) Bad Lieutenant (Abel Ferrara) Heaven Knows What (Josh and Benny Safdie) Good Time (Josh and Benny Safdie) Uncut Gems (Josh and Benny Safdie) The Apartment (Billy Wilder) Do the Right Thing (Spike Lee) Dog Day Afternoon (Sidney Lumet) The Musketeers of Pig Alley (D.W. Griffith) and Regeneration (Raoul Walsh) Odds Against Tomorrow (Robert Wise)

