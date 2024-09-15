Actor Saoirse Ronan recently revealed that she is halfway through writing a short film that she plans to direct— and it feels so relatable. It reminds us that creative struggles are universal, no matter who you are. But being halfway through is not a failure but a part of the journey. Tune in to know what to do to reach the finish line.

In today’s episode, No Film School’s GG Hawkins, Jason Hellerman and guest Patrick Walsh discuss: Saoirse Ronan is halfway through writing a short film she plans to direct

The relatable struggle of getting stuck halfway through a project

Outlining and having a clear ending in mind to avoid getting stuck in the middle of a writing project

Actors transitioning to directing and the unique perspective they bring

The value of grants, labs, and workshops for filmmakers to get support and feedback

The list of grants and labs that No Film School has launched on its website

The recent positive performance of films at the box office

Patrick’s journey into editing, starting from film studies

Patrick’s experience of destination editing for the film The Uninvited

Technical challenges and workflow of remote editing

