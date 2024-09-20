Filmmaking isn’t just about making a great film—it’s about getting that film seen.

With traditional distribution models crumbling, independent filmmakers are finding new ways to connect directly with audiences. This episode explores how the indie film landscape is shifting, with filmmakers taking control of their own distribution, marketing, and audience-building strategies.

Whether you’re a first-time filmmaker or a seasoned pro, this episode will inspire you to think outside the box and embrace a more grassroots approach to getting your work into the world.

Jon Reiss is a filmmaker and author of the book Think Outside the Box Office, as well as a media strategist who runs 8 Above, a company that creates custom distribution strategies for indie films. He's consulted with filmmakers and organizations worldwide including The Gotham, IDA, and Film Independent, and has led workshops on distribution and marketing through his 8 Above Distribution Lab.

Reiss is currently producing a documentary on robotic performance artist Mark Pauline, all on top of also producing the second season of Plantscendence, a podcast about people’s psychedelic experiences. He's also recently launched a Substack focused on indie film distribution and marketing.

Annamaria Sofillas, a development executive and producer, is the Director of Content at Kino Lorber’s MHz SVOD. She's the lead producer of the documentary "I'm “George Lucas": A Connor Ratliff Story, which premiered at Slamdance ’24 and received theatrical exhibition nationwide through Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas, with digital distribution by Grasshopper Film. Annamaria was instrumental in building NBCUniversal's Seeso and Gimlet Media's scripted division, where she led over 25 long-form television series and 30 stand-up specials, including the GLAAD Award-nominated Take My Wife and BAFTA Award-nominated Flowers.

Scott Monahan, the filmmaker behind Anchorage, has been candid about his experience with self-distribution, highlighting the challenges and successes of taking control of a film’s release.

Glen Reynolds, founder of Circus Road Films, is a producer rep and festival advocate who helps indie filmmakers navigate distribution and find the right partners to bring their projects to audiences.

In this roundtable discussion, No Film School’s GG Hawkins speaks with Jon Reiss, Annamaria Sofillas, Scott Monahan, and Glen Reynolds to discuss: Why hybrid distribution is essential for indie filmmakers today

How film festivals and events can help grow your audience

Why setting clear release goals is crucial for your film’s success

How building your audience starts long before your film's release

Real-world examples of filmmakers using grassroots promotion and festival tours

Why filmmakers are taking control of their own marketing and outreach strategies

How indie filmmakers are embracing a punk rock mentality to bypass traditional distribution models

